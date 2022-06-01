Madden 23: Cover star, platforms, more

Madden 23 is fast approaching, bringing the popular football sim into the next NFL season. Here’s everything we know about the game so far including the cover star, platforms, and more.

EA Sports’ annual American football gaming franchise, Madden, will be back in 2023. Each year, the company puts out a new version of the game with upgraded gameplay features and up-to-date rosters.

With such a hectic NFL off-season full of superstar players being traded, many football fans will be eager to get their hands on the new title. Below is everything we know about the game so far.

Contents

Madden 23 cover star

Madden 23’s cover will be of John Madden himself, who passed away in December 2021. The Super Bowl-winning coach and beloved color commentator has been the face of the franchise since its inception.

In order to honor him and his legacy, EA has created three different covers of the upcoming game with him on them.

The announcement came on June 1, also known as Madden Day, in celebration of the game’s original release all the way back in 1988.

Madden 23 platforms

EA has not confirmed which gaming platforms the upcoming Madden will be available on.

Based on last year’s release, it’s likely Madden 23 will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

Is there a Madden 23 release date?

As of now, there is no release date for Madden 23 just yet.

Last year’s Madden 22 was released on August 17, so look for this year’s version of the football sim to be released sometime in late August 2022.