Madden 22 Face of the Franchise features: Road to the Draft, Pressure Moments, trailer, more

Being the face of any franchise is a tall task, and EA are trying to replicate what modern-day NFL rookies face each season with the additions they’ve made this year.

Career modes within sports titles have become the core focus of many franchises in recent years. From NBA’s 2K story-driven game mode to Madden’s iteration with Face of the Franchise, these modes have made leaps and bounds over the years.

While Madden has not replicated the movie-esque style that NBA 2K has held for years now, they’re making some incredible changes this year, that should elevate the gameplay in Madden 22.

From new moments within matches to the dialogue you’ll be using with NPCs, here’s all the changes coming to career mode in Madden 22.

Trailer

If you have not seen the trailer for Face of the Franchise, we have embedded it down below for you!

Road to the Draft

One of the most more notable features coming to this year’s Madden is the new way players will get drafted to the NFL. In previous games, we got to play a few games at the College level, then we would immediately be drafted, but there wasn’t a lot of suspense involved with this format.

Now, EA has announced Road to the Draft, which they’ve detailed along with the announcement.

“In Madden NFL 22’s new Road to the Draft, you are a generational prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. The career mode begins with the chance to train with, and compete against, some of the best players in the NFL at Nike Headquarters. Along the way, you are given the opportunity to improve your draft stock via the College Football Playoff, NFL team interviews, and private workouts with select teams.”

As well, players will have to make story-driven choices, similar to 2K and these will all affect how the public and sponsors perceive you.

Class Progression System

New in Madden 22 is also a wide array of classes for players to choose from, and level up over the duration of their NFL career. Scaling away from the regular Skill Point system they’ve used in previous Maddens, this one will allow players to pick “three Superstar Abilities and one X-Factor ability for you to unlock as you level up in that Class.”

The new system will still use Skill Points, but they’ll be tiered towards your abilities, rather than just your players overall.

Class Rewards

Along with the new Career Hub for your created player, the new class-specific rewards will grant players “exclusive Gear for the Yard” along with “Skill Points to boost your OVR and skill ratings, but you can earn CRED, REP.”

Class REP will be earned by playing games over the course of the season, and it should give players more incentive to play Face of the Franchise more often than in previous years.

Side Activities

One of the more notable changes coming this year is Side Activities for players to partake in along the way of their NFL journey. “Players can select one of up to three different opportunities available each week, each granting their own unique buff or reward.”

Here’s some of the different buffs players can improve on within the Side Activities.

Mental Focus

Physical Recovery

Team Bonding

My Brand

Pressure Moments

Last but not least, Pressure Moments are game-time scenarios that’ll give players a chance to really feel in the action of an NFL superstar.

EA intends to make these “an immersive experience while facing challenges and situations that NFL athletes deal with throughout a season.”

That’s all we know from EA regarding Face of the Franchise for the time being. Be sure to stay up to date with all the Madden 22 news, with our hub here.