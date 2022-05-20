Is Madden 22 cross-platform? Crossplay on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

If you’re a sports game enthusiast, you definitely understand the importance of cross-platform play as it has many benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in Madden 22.

Madden 22 brings out your inner American football player, allowing you to play as your favorite stars and build your own teams.

Whether it’s scoring game-winning touchdowns against the computer or styling on your opponents in online matches, the game has plenty of content to delve into.

However, like many titles in its genre, Madden 22 fans will be wondering whether the latest game supports cross-play. Fortunately, our handy hub has the answer to that question.

Here’s everything we know about Madden 22 cross-platform play

Despite Madden 22 being the latest iteration of the popular American football video game, it does not come enabled with cross-platform play.

Without cross-platform play, players won’t be able to play with each other who own the game on different platforms. Only players from the same platform can enjoy the multiplayer mode provided by the game.

This means if you own the game on PlayStation 5 and your friend owns it on PC, it’ll be impossible to play together. However, if you both have the same devices, then you are good to go.

Will Madden 22 have cross-platform play in the future?

At the time of writing, it’s hard to say, but implementing such a feature should not be hard to achieve for EA — after all, FIFA and Apex Legends support cross-platform play.

Cross-play is one of the most requested features by the community, so hopefully, the studio try to take steps to make it happen.

While the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC — there is no sign of cross-play being added yet.