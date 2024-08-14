How to use the hit stick in Madden 25

To celebrate the hit stick’s 20th anniversary, Madden 25 added a time-based mechanic to the hard hitting tackling mechanic that increases the likelihood of a fumble.

Madden 25 introduces a new physics-based tackling system that takes into account pre-impact moments, the point of impact, and tackle resolution.

EA modified several ball carrier and tackling abilities to act more naturally. For example the extra pop ability increases the chance to create a fumble with a perfect hit stick.

Or form tackler makes the ideal tackle-timing window easier to hit. To take advantage of these skills, players need to know how to perform a perfectly-timed hit stick.

Madden 25 hit stick explained

To activate the hit stick in Madden 24, players must flick the right stick up. These controls are for both PlayStation and Xbox console owners.

The best time to attempt a hit stick is when you have a good angle to go for a big hit against a ball carrier in a one-on-one scenario in the open field.

Before going for a big hit, players should know that this is a high-risk, high-reward maneuver. If executed perfectly the ball carrier will fumble, but if you miss, it could result in an easy touchdown.

New to Madden 25, hit sticks are determined by the timing of the hit and angle of the approach by a defender. If the tackle is too early, too late, or a bad angle is taken, the hit power at the point of impact will be reduced.

Tackle and Hit Power ratings will influence the timing windows, so that the chances of having a successful Hit Stick will increase when attempting with high-Hit Power players.

In addition, a tackle indicator under the defender will tell you the power and timing of your hit stick. There will be a different level of controller rumble based on the hit quality and you will be able to hear the difference with the player collision.

A perfect hit stick is indicated by a green circle and has a higher chance of causing a fumble.

If players want to know which defenders have a better chance of making players fumble, check out our guide on the best players by position in Madden 25.