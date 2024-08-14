How to throw a touch pass in Madden 25: Controls explained

Bullet, lob, and touch are the three pass types in Madden 25. Knowing when and where to each use option will result in less frustrating interceptions.

Bullet passes are hard-thrown balls that work best on short slant passes and comeback routes to prevent your receivers from getting hit by incoming defenders. Lob passes are high lofted balls that shine when thrown deep to a receiver running in behind alone

Meanwhile, touch passes fall in between and are best deployed when placing a ball underneath the safeties but overtop linebackers in the middle of the field.

Since defending has been revamped in Madden 25, offenses need any advantage they can get, and touch passes are a valuable skill worth learning.

Step-by-step Madden 25 touch pass guide

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete a touch pass in Madden 25.

Determine which receiver to throw to. When pressing down the receiver icon with placement or placement and accuracy passing, hold down until the bar is halfway full. Not holding down long enough will result in a lob pass, but holding down too long will be a bullet pass.

The completion of a touch pass is much harder with classic passing controls. Without a meter, players must strictly go off feel for what’s between a bullet and lob pass. If you want to know which passing type works best at beating defenses, check out our settings guide.

In addition to these passing types, holding L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox adds extra height to balls if you need to get it over a defender.

And if you want more control over where a ball goes, holding L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox is free-form placement and allows you to aim more precisely.

For more on mastering offense in Madden 25, check out our guide on how to juke and use every skill move.