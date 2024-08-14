How to juke in Madden 25: Every skill move and setup state explained

Using skill moves on offense in Madden 25 is a great way to get past defenders, so it’s important to know what tools are at your disposal.

Madden 25 overhauled ball carrying. Players running with the ball do a better job at bracing for impact and navigating tight lanes more easily.

In addition, avoiding turns is a new feature that makes changes in direction more accurate and effective based on the distance and angle of the incoming tackler.

And just like other series entries, players have several skill move options to break defenders’ ankles.

Madden 25 setup state explained

There is a new mechanic called the setup state. Pressing down RT on Xbox or R2 on Playstation and flicking down on the right stick enters the setup state.

Next, players can choose which skill moves will make the defender miss a tackle. EA explained that this feature was introduced to discourage players from clicking off their defender so that the AI defender could do the work for them.

Here is a list of all of the setup state juke moves. These skill moves can only be used while in the setup state.

RT (Xbox) or R2 (PlayStation) modifier : Hesi skip

: Hesi skip No RT (Xbox) or No R2 (PlayStation): Hard stop variety

Hard stop variety LT+RT (Xbox) or L2+R2 (PlayStation) : Traditional Madden Hesi.

Traditional Madden Hesi. Let off left stick a bit + no RT: Straight back juke

Straight back juke Let off left stick a bit + RT: Set up

How to Juke in Madden 25

To perform a juke, ball carriers on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms must move the right stick either to the left or right. This will depend on what direction the ball carrier will move towards.

Additionally, after flicking the right stick to the right or left, you can flick it downward, and your runner will perform a dead-leg juke. Unlike the standard juke, in the dead-leg juke, the ball carrier takes a big step and uses it to pivot in a different direction.

How to stiff arm, truck spin, hurdle, & slide in Madden 25

Dexerto

In addition to these jukes, players have the ability to evade defenders with a myriad of other moves like the truck stick or spin move.

Hurdle: Triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox)

Triangle (PlayStation) or Y (Xbox) Slide with QB : Tap square (PlayStation) or tap X (Xbox)

: Tap square (PlayStation) or tap X (Xbox) Give up slide: Tap square (PlayStation) or tap X (Xbox)

Tap square (PlayStation) or tap X (Xbox) Dive: Hold square (PlayStation) or hold X (Xbox)

Hold square (PlayStation) or hold X (Xbox) Spin: Circle (PlayStation) or B (Xbox)

Circle (PlayStation) or B (Xbox) Stiff arm: X (PlayStation) or A (Xbox)

X (PlayStation) or A (Xbox) Truck: Flick up on the right stick

With these skill moves in your arsenal, embarrassing defenders will come easily. For more on taking advantage of every feature in Madden, check out our guide on the best settings.