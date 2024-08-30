Here’s an in-depth explainer on how to get Twitch drops in Madden 25.

With Madden 25 season in full swing, now’s a good chance for a refresher on how to get Twitch drops. Those who own the game can receive special rewards from watching specific Madden streams, including MCS events.

Here’s a look at how to link a Twitch account to an EA account, as well as how to redeem rewards.

How to link Twitch to an EA account in Madden 25

To start collecting Twitch drops in Madden 25, make sure an active EA account that’s being used for Madden 24 with a Twitch account.

First, go to ea.com/twitchlinking. The URL will prompt users to log in to Twitch at the beginning of the setup. Authorize a connection to the EA account and log in.

Next, Twitch will confirm the linking of the two accounts. Click ‘Link Accounts’ to complete the process.

Be mindful that a warning will pop up before this connection. EA and Twitch warn that “you can only link your EA Account to one Twitch account in its lifetime.” Make sure the correct EA account is connected, or otherwise there might be problems in the future.

One done, Madden players will be eligible to collect drops during EA-sponsored streams, the Good Morning Madden show on Twitch, or during official Madden Championship Series (MCS) events. This will be important come September, when the first MCS player rewards arrive, which are needed for the big set after the NFL season.

Twitch drops can be claimed by going into the Twitch profile. Then, select ‘Drops and Rewards’ to see what’s in the inventory. Be mindful, however, that the time watched needed to get drops is subject to vary.

Be sure to check out how Team Builder works in Madden 25.