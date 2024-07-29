How to get early access to Madden 25

There are a couple of ways for football fans to get early access to Madden 25, but either way will cost you some additional cash.

College Football 25 may have been the most anticipated sports game of the year but there’s still a new Madden entry on the horizon. If you’re keen to start contending for the Super Bowl, there’s not much longer to wait with Madden 25 launching on August 16, 2024.

If you really don’t want to wait, however, it’s possible to jump in early thanks to multiple options that have been made available for early access.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s how you can get a head start by playing Madden 25 before it officially releases.

Edition pre-orders

The first way you can get early access to the latest Madden game is by pre-ordering the Deluxe, or EA Sports MVP Bundle editions before August 16, 2024.

EA Pre-ordering the MVP edition of Madden 25 gets you 3 days of early access.

By buying either the Deluxe or EA Sports MVP Bundle (which also comes with College Football 25) you’ll be able to enjoy Madden 25’s content on August 13, 2024, three full days before its official launch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As well as early playtime, both versions come with bonuses including x4600 Madden Points, an AKA Player Item, and a Cover Athlete Elite Player Item. Anyone keen to get a headstart in Ultimate Team will also benefit from buying either edition as it grants you early access to Ultimate Team Challenges.

EA Play

You can also access Madden 25 early via EA Play.

As long as you’ve got an active subscription to the service, you’ll be able to play Madden 25 for 10 hours of early access from August 13, 2024. You can purchase a standard subscription for $5.99 a month via the official website.

Article continues after ad

Having a pro subscription to EA Play (which costs $16.99 a month) also gets you some additional content, including:

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear

Legendary XP Boost

500 Madden points per month, up to 6000 MUT points, ends in July 2025

AKA Player Item

That’s how to get early access to Madden 25! For more of the game, check out whether it has crossplay, and if you can import Road to Glory save into Madden 25.