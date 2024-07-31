Every 99 Club player in Madden 24

EA revealed a few new players who earned a spot in the 99 club for Madden 25, which is the highest possible overall based on their performances from the past season.

Madden 25 launches worldwide on August 16 and up until now EA hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming title.

Still, the development team did announce new features coming to Franchise mode, including dynamic storylines, a revamped NFL Draft night experience, and a redesigned prospect pool on July 31.

EA also rolled out the first batch of ratings, including a few 99 club members. Let’s jump right into who the best Madden 25 players will be.

All 99 Club players in Madden 25

As of July 31, only three players are part of the ’99 Club’ in Madden 25: Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was a 99 overall in Madden 24, but he just missed the mark, and EA dropped him down to 98. Meanwhile, several powerful defensive linemen also failed to earn a spot in the 99 club.

Despite dominating as edge rushers last season, Micah Parsons and Myles Garret are 98 overall in Madden 25, and Chris Jones and Maxx Crosby are 97 overall.

Last year, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were all in the 99 club. Entering the final chapter of his career at 33 years old, Martin has fallen to a 97 overall.

And after one of the best 10-season careers in NFL history, Aaron Donald decided to hang up his cleats and walk away on top. After terrorizing quarterbacks for years, Donald will undoubtedly get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

EA has yet to reveal ratings for quarterbacks and tight ends, meaning the dynamic duo, Mahomes and Kelce, could still be named into the 99 club.

However, we should note that the 99 club is subject to change. Throughout the lifecycle of every Madden game, EA Sports tweaks players’ overalls based on real performance.