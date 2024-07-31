Best players in Madden 25: Top players by position

The best players in Madden 25 include the usual suspects, as Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill are among the leaders in their respective positions.

On July 29, EA Sports begun to release player ratings for Madden 25. While not all player ratings have been released yet, the Madden team has released top-ten lists for various positions.

Among the info drops thus far included the best running backs and wide receivers.

Here’s a look at the top ten best players at each position unveiled thus far, sorted by position.

Best running backs in Madden 25

These are the best running backs in Madden 25:

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 99 2 Nick Chubb Browns 96 3 Derrick Henry Ravens 94 4 Saquon Barkley Eagles 92 5 Joe Mixon Bengals 91 6 Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars 90 7 Josh Jacobs Packers 89 8 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 88 9 Aaron Jones Vikings 88 10 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 87

The cover athlete, Christian McCaffrey, is the highest-rated running back in Madden 25. And, he’s among the best players overall in Madden 25, as he’s a member of the 99 Club. McCaffrey led the NFL in running yards (1,459) last season and scored 14 touchdowns.

McCaffrey is part of a top 10 that includes several new faces in new places. Saquon Barkley went from the Giants to the Eagles, while Josh Jacobs headed to Green Bay to join Jordan Love and the Packers. Aaron Jones, the former longtime running back in Green Bay, is now a member of the Vikings.

Arguably the most notable change, though, is Derrick Henry joining Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Henry will begin 2024 with a 94 OVR rating. He’s behind a fellow bruiser, Nick Chubb, who will begin the year at 96 OVR.

Best wide receivers in Madden 25

The best wide receivers in Madden 25 are as follows:

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 99 2 Justin Jefferson Vikings 98 3 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 96 4 A.J. Brown Eagles 95 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 95 6 Davante Adams Raiders 94 7 Ja’Marr Chase Bengals 93 8 Stefon Diggs Texans 92 9 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 91 10 Mike Evans Buccaneers 91

Tyreek Hill is usually among the fastest players in Madden. That will remain the case again in Madden 25, as he’s been given a 99 Speed stat by EA Sports. Additionally, Hill has received the honor of being in the 99 Club, joining Christian McCaffrey.

Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.

The rest of the list is filled with the usual suspects. Justin Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 league leader in receiving yards, is second at 98 OVR. CeeDee Lamb is in the third spot, while A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown round out the top five.

St. Brown enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign with the Lions. The two-time Pro Bowler

Best offensive linemen in Madden 25

Here’s a look at the best offensive linemen players in Madden 25:

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Trent Williams 49ers 99 2 Zack Martin Cowboys 97 3 Penai Sewell Lions 96 4 Lane Johnson Eagles 95 5 Tyron Smith Jets 95 6 Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers 94 7 Chris Lindstrom Falcons 94 8 Laremy Tunsil Texans 94 9 Frank Ragnow Lions 93 10 Creed Humphrey Chiefs 92

Trent Williams and Zack Martin have long considered been among the game’s elite offensive linemen for the past decade. Williams is an 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, while Martin is a seven-time All-Pro and made the 2010s best team designated by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The two lead the pack among offensive linemen. Williams will begin the year as a member of the 99 Club. Zack Martin is right behind him at 97 OVR. Penai Sewell, Lane Johnson, and new Jets lineman Tyron Smith round out the top five.

Best edge rushers in Madden 25

Here’s a look at the best end rushers in Madden 25:

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Myles Garrett Browns 98 2 Micah Parsons Cowboys 98 3 T.J. Watt Steelers 97 4 Maxx Crosby Raiders 97 5 Nick Bosa 49ers 96 6 Josh Hines-Allen (fka Josh Allen) Jaguars 91 7 DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 91 8 Khalil Mack Charges 90 9 Alex Highsmith Steelers 89 10 Trey Hendrickson Bengals 89

Myles Garrett has hit recorded at least 10 sacks in each of his last six seasons and he’ll start the season tied for first among edge rushers. Micah Parsons, who recorded 40.5 sacks in his first three seasons, is tied with Garrett for the best overall rating among this subset of players.

Best defensive linemen in Madden 25

Here are the best defensive linemen for Madden 25 when the game launches:

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Chris Jones Chiefs 97 2 Dexter Lawrence II Giants 95 3 Quinnen Williams Jets 94 4 Justin Madubuike Ravens 92 5 Derrick Brown Panthers 90 6 Cameron Heyward Steelers 90 7 Vita Vea Buccaneers 90 8 Jonathan Allen Commanders 89 9 Christian Wilkins Raiders 88 10 Cameron Jordan Saints 87

Chris Jones helped the Chiefs capture their third title in four seasons in 2023 and he’ll start the year as the best defensive lineman. The two-time All-Pro will begin the season as a 97 OVR, two points head of Dexter Lawrence II.

Best safeties in Madden 25

A look at the best safeties in Madden 25:

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Jessie Bates III Falcons 97 2 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers 94 3 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers 93 4 Derwin James Jr. Chargers 91 5 Tyrann Mathieu Saints 91 6 Budda Baker Cardinals 90 7 Kevin Byard III Bears 89 8 Kyle Hamilton Ravens 89 9 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers 88 10 Jevon Holland Dolphins 88

Jessie Bates III did well in his first season with the Falcons, as he set a career-high in interceptions (6) and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Bates III will begin Madden 25 as the best safety in the game.

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the latter of whom earned his fourth Pro Bowl nomination in 2023, round out the top three.

More player ratings for Madden 25 will be released over the coming days. Be sure to check what’s changing in Franchise Mode.