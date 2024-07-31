Best players in Madden 25: Top players by position

Best players in Madden 25: Top players by positionEA Sports
The best players in Madden 25 include the usual suspects, as Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill are among the leaders in their respective positions.
On July 29, EA Sports begun to release player ratings for Madden 25. While not all player ratings have been released yet, the Madden team has released top-ten lists for various positions.
Among the info drops thus far included the best running backs and wide receivers.
Here’s a look at the top ten best players at each position unveiled thus far, sorted by position.
Best running backs in Madden 25
These are the best running backs in Madden 25:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|99
|2
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|96
|3
|Derrick Henry
|Ravens
|94
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles
|92
|5
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|91
|6
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|Jaguars
|90
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|Packers
|89
|8
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|88
|9
|Aaron Jones
|Vikings
|88
|10
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|87
The cover athlete, Christian McCaffrey, is the highest-rated running back in Madden 25. And, he’s among the best players overall in Madden 25, as he’s a member of the 99 Club. McCaffrey led the NFL in running yards (1,459) last season and scored 14 touchdowns.
McCaffrey is part of a top 10 that includes several new faces in new places. Saquon Barkley went from the Giants to the Eagles, while Josh Jacobs headed to Green Bay to join Jordan Love and the Packers. Aaron Jones, the former longtime running back in Green Bay, is now a member of the Vikings.
Arguably the most notable change, though, is Derrick Henry joining Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Henry will begin 2024 with a 94 OVR rating. He’s behind a fellow bruiser, Nick Chubb, who will begin the year at 96 OVR.
Best wide receivers in Madden 25
The best wide receivers in Madden 25 are as follows:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|99
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|98
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|96
|4
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|95
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|95
|6
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|94
|7
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Bengals
|93
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|Texans
|92
|9
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|91
|10
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|91
Tyreek Hill is usually among the fastest players in Madden. That will remain the case again in Madden 25, as he’s been given a 99 Speed stat by EA Sports. Additionally, Hill has received the honor of being in the 99 Club, joining Christian McCaffrey.
Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.
The rest of the list is filled with the usual suspects. Justin Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 league leader in receiving yards, is second at 98 OVR. CeeDee Lamb is in the third spot, while A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown round out the top five.
St. Brown enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign with the Lions. The two-time Pro Bowler
Best offensive linemen in Madden 25
Here’s a look at the best offensive linemen players in Madden 25:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Trent Williams
|49ers
|99
|2
|Zack Martin
|Cowboys
|97
|3
|Penai Sewell
|Lions
|96
|4
|Lane Johnson
|Eagles
|95
|5
|Tyron Smith
|Jets
|95
|6
|Tristan Wirfs
|Buccaneers
|94
|7
|Chris Lindstrom
|Falcons
|94
|8
|Laremy Tunsil
|Texans
|94
|9
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|93
|10
|Creed Humphrey
|Chiefs
|92
Trent Williams and Zack Martin have long considered been among the game’s elite offensive linemen for the past decade. Williams is an 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, while Martin is a seven-time All-Pro and made the 2010s best team designated by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The two lead the pack among offensive linemen. Williams will begin the year as a member of the 99 Club. Zack Martin is right behind him at 97 OVR. Penai Sewell, Lane Johnson, and new Jets lineman Tyron Smith round out the top five.
Best edge rushers in Madden 25
Here’s a look at the best end rushers in Madden 25:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|98
|2
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|98
|3
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|97
|4
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|97
|5
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|96
|6
|Josh Hines-Allen (fka Josh Allen)
|Jaguars
|91
|7
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|91
|8
|Khalil Mack
|Charges
|90
|9
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|89
|10
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|89
Myles Garrett has hit recorded at least 10 sacks in each of his last six seasons and he’ll start the season tied for first among edge rushers. Micah Parsons, who recorded 40.5 sacks in his first three seasons, is tied with Garrett for the best overall rating among this subset of players.
Best defensive linemen in Madden 25
Here are the best defensive linemen for Madden 25 when the game launches:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|97
|2
|Dexter Lawrence II
|Giants
|95
|3
|Quinnen Williams
|Jets
|94
|4
|Justin Madubuike
|Ravens
|92
|5
|Derrick Brown
|Panthers
|90
|6
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|90
|7
|Vita Vea
|Buccaneers
|90
|8
|Jonathan Allen
|Commanders
|89
|9
|Christian Wilkins
|Raiders
|88
|10
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|87
Chris Jones helped the Chiefs capture their third title in four seasons in 2023 and he’ll start the year as the best defensive lineman. The two-time All-Pro will begin the season as a 97 OVR, two points head of Dexter Lawrence II.
Best safeties in Madden 25
A look at the best safeties in Madden 25:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|97
|2
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Buccaneers
|94
|3
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|93
|4
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|91
|5
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Saints
|91
|6
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|90
|7
|Kevin Byard III
|Bears
|89
|8
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|89
|9
|Talanoa Hufanga
|49ers
|88
|10
|Jevon Holland
|Dolphins
|88
Jessie Bates III did well in his first season with the Falcons, as he set a career-high in interceptions (6) and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Bates III will begin Madden 25 as the best safety in the game.
Antoine Winfield Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the latter of whom earned his fourth Pro Bowl nomination in 2023, round out the top three.
More player ratings for Madden 25 will be released over the coming days. Be sure to check what’s changing in Franchise Mode.