Best players in Madden 25: Top players by position

Chris Studley
The best players in Madden 25 include the usual suspects, as Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill are among the leaders in their respective positions.

On July 29, EA Sports begun to release player ratings for Madden 25. While not all player ratings have been released yet, the Madden team has released top-ten lists for various positions.

Among the info drops thus far included the best running backs and wide receivers.

Here’s a look at the top ten best players at each position unveiled thus far, sorted by position.

Best running backs in Madden 25

These are the best running backs in Madden 25:

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Christian McCaffrey49ers99
2Nick ChubbBrowns96
3Derrick HenryRavens94
4Saquon BarkleyEagles92
5Joe MixonBengals91
6Travis Etienne Jr.Jaguars90
7Josh JacobsPackers89
8Kenneth Walker IIISeahawks88
9Aaron JonesVikings88
10Isiah PachecoChiefs87

The cover athlete, Christian McCaffrey, is the highest-rated running back in Madden 25. And, he’s among the best players overall in Madden 25, as he’s a member of the 99 Club. McCaffrey led the NFL in running yards (1,459) last season and scored 14 touchdowns.

McCaffrey is part of a top 10 that includes several new faces in new places. Saquon Barkley went from the Giants to the Eagles, while Josh Jacobs headed to Green Bay to join Jordan Love and the Packers. Aaron Jones, the former longtime running back in Green Bay, is now a member of the Vikings.

Arguably the most notable change, though, is Derrick Henry joining Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Henry will begin 2024 with a 94 OVR rating. He’s behind a fellow bruiser, Nick Chubb, who will begin the year at 96 OVR.

Best wide receivers in Madden 25

The best wide receivers in Madden 25 are as follows:

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Tyreek HillDolphins99
2Justin JeffersonVikings98
3CeeDee LambCowboys96
4A.J. BrownEagles95
5Amon-Ra St. BrownLions95
6Davante AdamsRaiders94
7Ja’Marr ChaseBengals93
8Stefon DiggsTexans92
9Brandon Aiyuk49ers91
10Mike EvansBuccaneers91

Tyreek Hill is usually among the fastest players in Madden. That will remain the case again in Madden 25, as he’s been given a 99 Speed stat by EA Sports. Additionally, Hill has received the honor of being in the 99 Club, joining Christian McCaffrey.

Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.

The rest of the list is filled with the usual suspects. Justin Jefferson, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 league leader in receiving yards, is second at 98 OVR. CeeDee Lamb is in the third spot, while A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown round out the top five.

St. Brown enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign with the Lions. The two-time Pro Bowler

Best offensive linemen in Madden 25

Here’s a look at the best offensive linemen players in Madden 25:

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Trent Williams49ers99
2Zack MartinCowboys97
3Penai SewellLions96
4Lane JohnsonEagles95
5Tyron SmithJets95
6Tristan WirfsBuccaneers94
7Chris LindstromFalcons94
8Laremy TunsilTexans94
9Frank RagnowLions93
10Creed HumphreyChiefs92

Trent Williams and Zack Martin have long considered been among the game’s elite offensive linemen for the past decade. Williams is an 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, while Martin is a seven-time All-Pro and made the 2010s best team designated by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The two lead the pack among offensive linemen. Williams will begin the year as a member of the 99 Club. Zack Martin is right behind him at 97 OVR. Penai Sewell, Lane Johnson, and new Jets lineman Tyron Smith round out the top five.

Best edge rushers in Madden 25

Here’s a look at the best end rushers in Madden 25:

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Myles GarrettBrowns98
2Micah ParsonsCowboys98
3T.J. WattSteelers97
4Maxx CrosbyRaiders97
5Nick Bosa49ers96
6Josh Hines-Allen (fka Josh Allen)Jaguars91
7DeMarcus LawrenceCowboys91
8Khalil MackCharges90
9Alex HighsmithSteelers89
10Trey HendricksonBengals89

Myles Garrett has hit recorded at least 10 sacks in each of his last six seasons and he’ll start the season tied for first among edge rushers. Micah Parsons, who recorded 40.5 sacks in his first three seasons, is tied with Garrett for the best overall rating among this subset of players.

Best defensive linemen in Madden 25

Here are the best defensive linemen for Madden 25 when the game launches:

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Chris JonesChiefs97
2Dexter Lawrence IIGiants95
3Quinnen WilliamsJets94
4Justin MadubuikeRavens92
5Derrick BrownPanthers90
6Cameron HeywardSteelers90
7Vita VeaBuccaneers90
8Jonathan AllenCommanders89
9Christian WilkinsRaiders88
10Cameron JordanSaints87

Chris Jones helped the Chiefs capture their third title in four seasons in 2023 and he’ll start the year as the best defensive lineman. The two-time All-Pro will begin the season as a 97 OVR, two points head of Dexter Lawrence II.

Best safeties in Madden 25

A look at the best safeties in Madden 25:

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Jessie Bates IIIFalcons97
2Antoine Winfield Jr.Buccaneers94
3Minkah FitzpatrickSteelers93
4Derwin James Jr.Chargers91
5Tyrann MathieuSaints91
6Budda BakerCardinals90
7Kevin Byard IIIBears89
8Kyle HamiltonRavens89
9Talanoa Hufanga49ers88
10Jevon HollandDolphins88

Jessie Bates III did well in his first season with the Falcons, as he set a career-high in interceptions (6) and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Bates III will begin Madden 25 as the best safety in the game.

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the latter of whom earned his fourth Pro Bowl nomination in 2023, round out the top three.

More player ratings for Madden 25 will be released over the coming days. Be sure to check what’s changing in Franchise Mode.

