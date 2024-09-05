Best offense & defense playbooks in Madden 25

There is nothing wrong with asking Madden for plays. But if you want to take your game to the next level, learning different Madden 25 playbooks provides an edge on the opposition.

For Madden 25, EA overhauled pre-play adjustments and playbooks to be more aligned with modern football innovations. A new live-playbook system allows the developers to add new plays throughout the year as teams pull new tricks out of their hats.

This includes Miami’s pre-snap motion plays, and the Corn Dog play that Kansas City used to win the Super Bowl. In addition, EA removed the legacy play limit with custom playbooks, meaning players can add any formation or play they want without any limitations.

But for those who want to pick the best ones already built, here’s a look at the best offensive and defensive playbooks in Madden 25.

Best offense playbooks in Madden 25

Let’s start with the best offensive playbooks.

New York Jets

Gun Trips Tight Offset TE has always been a powerful formation, and that’s no different this year. The primary plays to focus on in this formation are O 1 Trap, PA Seams, Mesh Spot, and Y Out.

PA Seams decimates man defense, Mesh Spot is great for throwing underneath Cover 2, and Y Out is great for throwing deep and to the outside of a Cover 3 defense.

Kansas City Chiefs

Gun Tight Open emphasizes a mobile quarterback. Players can use a read or speed option to bust out long runs. Then, when its time to throw, Dig Z Spot covers just about every area of the field.

Vertical HB Burst is also an excellent passing option as it sends all the receivers deep while the running back slips through the defensive line on a delayed route up the middle.

Dallas Cowboys

Singleback Wing Pair pays homage to old-fashioned football. HB Dive and Stretch are two of the most effective running plays to create home run opportunities for your halfback to break off massive runs.

After wearing down the defense, TE Attack sends your tight end flying up the middle for an easy ball, and you also have your receiver on an outside wheel route as a reliable option. PA Boot Lt is also one of the best plays in the game, as it gets the quarterback rolling out of the pocket and in a great position to make an easy deep throw over the linebacker’s heads.

San Fransisco 49ers

49ers Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has separated himself from the rest of the competition because of his elite running and receiving skills. Most 49ers offense through McCaffrey on the ground and in the air, and Gun Split Close is perfect for players who want to run a similar offense.

HB Power O and MTN HB Swing get the running back out wide to wreak havoc. Then HB Choice and HB wheel either have the halfback go deep or stay close to get out in open field and make defenders miss.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia’s elite receiving core of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson are a matchup nightmare for NFL defenses. As such, the Eagles Playbook puts these stars on center stage, and Wing Slot Offset gets the most out of a dominant position group.

RPO Alert Bubble usually results in a receiver getting wide open on the outside with just one man to beat, and Jet Pass FK Zone makes it possible to get a wide out running full speed before the play even starts.

Once the game opens up, Four Verticals and PA Double Post create one on one matchups, where your wideouts can go up and highpoint a ball before everyone else.

Indianapolis Colts

Gun Bunch Strong Nasty gets players out short in the flats as a distraction while other targets get deep downfield for big plays.

We recommend using RPO Read Bubble and Y Trail to get the defense to prioritize small throws over the middle of the field and out wide into the flats. Next, after you suck them in, you go over the top with Mtn Trail Fork and PA Bunch Shot for huge gains.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens playbook was handcrafted for mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson. If you have a speedy player behind center, this is the playbook for you.

U Off Trips is a brand new formation in Madden 25 that includes a handful of quarterback run plays, effective motion plays, and a few play-action plays to keep the defense on its heels.

Miami Dolphins

Motion has taken over the NFL, and that especially rings true for the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. Cheat plays allow the receiver to move in motion before the snap, and this makes it easier for them to get to their spot sooner and be open.

Tight Y Off Wk, as well as a few other formations in this playbook, have many of these motion plays, RPO action, and play-action passes that are sure to confuse defenders. This playbook works best for teams with fast receivers like the Dolphins do with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Green Bay Packers

Double Flex Y Off Close is a new formation in Madden 25 that decimates defenses. As previously mentioned, motion players are the craze right now in the NFL, and some of the plays in this formation take advantage of that.

We highly recommend trying out this formation and playbook if you want to learn about the new motion system.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle takes a page from Alabama and uses a college-style playbook. Speed option and other run-pass-option plays are simple and quickly rack up yards without the stress of throwing deep.

Using Split Twins Offset will drive defensive players crazy as they try to figure out each play if you are going to run or pass the ball.

Best defense playbooks in Madden 25

Kansas City Chiefs

Even 6-1 in the 4-3 defense is a balanced defense that sends just enough heat without getting beat over the top. And for defensive masterminds out there, Big Nickel Over G has a good base set, but also opens the door for players to make adjustments pre-play depending on how they want to match personnel.

In addition, Dime 3-2 has some new plays that make it possible to double-cover specific receivers or a couple of new match plays.

Multiple D

If you are a fan of manually using a linebacker, 3-4 Odd is the defensive formation for you. The four-man rush can disrupt the quarterback while you sit back and wait for a poorly placed throw.

Then, when it’s time to dial up the heat, Nickle 3-3 and 3-3 Cub make it easier to get into the backfield sooner.

Arizona Cardinals

First up, 3-3-5 Penny is one of the best formations in the game, proving a nice mix between blitzing and zone defense.

As for the rest of the playbook, 3-4 Odd, Nickel 2-4 Dbl Mug, 4-3 Even 6-1, and 3-4 Odd are all worthy alternatives to turn to.

Tennesse Titans

The Tennessee Titans playbook includes several formations we shared, such as 3-3-5 Penny, Nickel 3-3, and 2-4 Dbl Mug. This also includes Nickle Triple, which can be used to create unique blitz plays that will catch your opponent off guard.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers arguably has the best defensive playbook because it has the most noteworthy formations. Dime 1-4-6 and 4-3 Even 6-1 provide a nice one-two punch, and several other formations are also viable in this playbook.

For more on Madden 25, check out our guide on Twitch Drops.