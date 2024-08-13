Best Madden 25 teams: Top 10 Franchise and H2H rosters

Madden 25’s top teams in Play Now and Franchise mode shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given their stacked rosters from top to bottom.

Play Now and Online H2H have different team overalls than Franchise mode in Madden 25. It’s unclear what criteria EA used to determine ratings between each game mode, but there aren’t too many differences.

There is a definitive group of Superbowl contenders in the NFL that have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Article continues after ad

While there will always be a fair amount of parity in football, a wide gap between the top and worst paints a clear picture about the current state of the league.

With that in mind, let’s jump right into the top ten teams.

Best Play Now and Online H2H Madden 25 teams

Team Overall Kansas City Chiefs 92 San Francisco 49ers 92 Baltimore Ravens 91 Miami Dolphins 89 Dallas Cowboys 88 Detroit Lions 88 Philadelphia Eagles 87 Cincinnati Bengals 87 Cleveland Browns 87

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Chiefs made several savvy moves in the offseason. Kansas City re-signed its star edge rusher, Chris Jones, brought in veteran wide receiver Marquise (Hollywood) Brown and drafted speedy wideout Xavier Worthy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers had a somewhat turbulent offseason as star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s status remains up in the air. In addition, San Francisco brought in a group of veteran defenders to fill the holes left behind from Arik Armstead and Chase Young.

Baltimore went out and made a major splash by signing star running back Derrick Henry in the offseason and added more talent to an already star-studded defense.

Losing Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel hurt Miami’s defense in the offseason. However, the Dolphins reinforced defensively with sure-handed veterans and has a well rounded roster heading into this season.

Article continues after ad

Best Madden 25 Franchise mode teams

Team Overall Offense overall Defense overall Kansas City Chiefs 88 91 85 San Francisco 49ers 88 89 88 Baltimore Ravens 87 87 87 Miami Dolphins 85 85 85 Cleveland Browns 85 85 87 Dallas Cowboys 84 84 85 Philadelphia Eagles 84 89 80 Detroit Lions 84 89 80 New York Jets 84 83 87

Cleveland and New York rank higher in Franchise mode than they do in Play Now and Online H2H. The Browns boast one of the best defenses in the league, led by superstar Myles Garret, and an argument could be made for Nick Chubb being the best running back behind Christian McCaffrey.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, the New York Jets also have a ferocious defense and future hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers can beat any opponent at his best.

Article continues after ad

Detroit has a few shortcomings on defense, but the Lions offense can score at will and is loaded at every skill position. Not many rosters have the luxury of having offensive talent like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam Laporta, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

For more on Madden 25, check out our guide on the NFL Combine interview answers in Superstar mode.