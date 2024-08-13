Best Madden 25 teams: Top 10 Franchise and H2H rosters

Best Madden 25 teams: Top 10 Franchise and H2H rostersEA Sports
Madden 25’s top teams in Play Now and Franchise mode shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given their stacked rosters from top to bottom.
Play Now and Online H2H have different team overalls than Franchise mode in Madden 25. It’s unclear what criteria EA used to determine ratings between each game mode, but there aren’t too many differences.
There is a definitive group of Superbowl contenders in the NFL that have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.
While there will always be a fair amount of parity in football, a wide gap between the top and worst paints a clear picture about the current state of the league.
With that in mind, let’s jump right into the top ten teams.
Best Play Now and Online H2H Madden 25 teams
|Team
|Overall
|Kansas City Chiefs
|92
|San Francisco 49ers
|92
|Baltimore Ravens
|91
|Miami Dolphins
|89
|Dallas Cowboys
|88
|Detroit Lions
|88
|Philadelphia Eagles
|87
|Cincinnati Bengals
|87
|Cleveland Browns
|87
After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Chiefs made several savvy moves in the offseason. Kansas City re-signed its star edge rusher, Chris Jones, brought in veteran wide receiver Marquise (Hollywood) Brown and drafted speedy wideout Xavier Worthy.
Meanwhile, the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers had a somewhat turbulent offseason as star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s status remains up in the air. In addition, San Francisco brought in a group of veteran defenders to fill the holes left behind from Arik Armstead and Chase Young.
Baltimore went out and made a major splash by signing star running back Derrick Henry in the offseason and added more talent to an already star-studded defense.
Losing Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel hurt Miami’s defense in the offseason. However, the Dolphins reinforced defensively with sure-handed veterans and has a well rounded roster heading into this season.
Best Madden 25 Franchise mode teams
|Team
|Overall
|Offense overall
|Defense overall
|Kansas City Chiefs
|88
|91
|85
|San Francisco 49ers
|88
|89
|88
|Baltimore Ravens
|87
|87
|87
|Miami Dolphins
|85
|85
|85
|Cleveland Browns
|85
|85
|87
|Dallas Cowboys
|84
|84
|85
|Philadelphia Eagles
|84
|89
|80
|Detroit Lions
|84
|89
|80
|New York Jets
|84
|83
|87
Cleveland and New York rank higher in Franchise mode than they do in Play Now and Online H2H. The Browns boast one of the best defenses in the league, led by superstar Myles Garret, and an argument could be made for Nick Chubb being the best running back behind Christian McCaffrey.
On the other hand, the New York Jets also have a ferocious defense and future hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers can beat any opponent at his best.
Detroit has a few shortcomings on defense, but the Lions offense can score at will and is loaded at every skill position. Not many rosters have the luxury of having offensive talent like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam Laporta, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs.
