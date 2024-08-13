Best Madden 25 settings and controls: Passing, defense & camera

For players who want to get an edge on the rest of the competition in Madden 25, there are a few passing defense and camera settings worth considering.

Madden 25 gives users full control of their experience. In the settings menu, users can choose playbooks, skill level, quarter length, coin toss preferences, and adjust sliders.

Players will have different personal preferences based on what they are used to and their playstyle.

However, it’s important to know the ins and outs of every passing, defense, kicking, and camera option before jumping into a game.

Best passing settings in Madden 25

Dexerto

Passing Type: Placement & Accuracy

Placement & Accuracy Passing Showdown: Off

Off Pass Lead Increase: Small

Small Reticle Speed: 7

7 Reticle Visibility: User Only

User Only Meter Visibility: User Only

Placement & Accuracy is the best passing type because it gives players the most control over the power and accuracy of their throws.

Placement by itself leaves accuracy to be determined by player ratings, but Placement & Accuracy uses visual targets so players can choose where to put the ball.

As a result, this passing type is excellent for perfectly placing a back shoulder throw or placing a ball over the heads of linebackers in the middle of the field.

The placement reticle is where you aim your left stick when throwing a ball. The Reticle Speed indicates how fast the reticle moves. If you are confident in your aim, you can increase the speed to get the ball out of your quarterback’s hand faster, but the default speed of seven works fine.

Best defense settings

Auto Flip Defensive Play Call: On

On Defensive Ball Hawk: On

On Defensive Heat Seeker Assist: On

On Defensive Heat Seeker Window Size: 100%

100% Defensive Switch Assist: Off

Off Controlled Player Art: Off

Off Coach Mode: Off

Most importantly, turning on Defensive Heat Seeker Assist will be a game-changer. The setting is not on by default, but if you enable it, user-controlled defenders are steered toward the ball carriers when attempting to run or dive into them.

Without this setting, players miss their tackles more, which is always one of the most challenging skills to master in Madden.

Coach Mode is a great setting to turn on for Franchise mode for fans as it allows them to watch plays on offense and defense instead of manually controlling players. However, it makes more sense to have it set to off in most situations.

Best kicking settings

Kick Meter Style: Multi-Meter

Multi-Meter Control Scheme: Tap and Hold

Madden 25 introduces the Multi-Meter kicking style first introduced in College Football 25. We believe this is much better than the classic option because players have much control over the power of their kicks, and it is also easier to master.

Tap and Tap is also a viable control scheme, but Tap and Hold gives players more time to react on the second button press and is more forgiving.

Best camera settings

Dexerto

Camera Toggle: On

On Passing Cam: On

On Offense Camera Settings: Standard

Standard Defense Camera Settings: Standard

After trying every camera setting in College Football 25, Standard for defense and offense works best.

All other choices are either zoomed in too close or too far away. Wide provides an excellent view of the field pre-snap, but a weird zoom-in when the play starts makes it hard to recommend it confidently.