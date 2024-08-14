Are the Madden 25 servers down? How to check

Every now and then, EA will pull down the Madden 25 servers, either for planned maintenance or other issues. Here’s a look at the current status of the servers.

Given the prevalence of online functionality in games nowadays, server outages can prove to be a problem for those who simply want to play.

This can sometimes be the case with the Madden game, although EA does traditionally run regular maintenance during the early morning hours in North America. But other times, EA may pull down server access to fix pressing troubles.

Here’s the latest regarding the Madden 25 servers.

Madden 25 server status

As of August 14, 2024, the Madden 25 servers will go down for a brief period of time at 6:00 AM ET on August 15. During this time, all online modes, including Online Head-to-Head and Madden Ultimate Team, will be gated. Solo Battles will be taken offline a half hour earlier, at 5:30 AM ET.

We’ll be sure to update this page in the future to reflect additional outages.

How to check if the Madden 25 servers are down

There are several places to go to check whether the Madden 25 servers are down, including regular maintenance outages or emergency problems.

One option is to check out social media, like Reddit or X. Check the official Madden X account (@EAMaddenNFL), as well as the Madden Direct (@MaddenNFLDirect) and EA Help (@EAHelp) accounts.

Also, be sure to check the EA Answers Madden forum. Should an outage occur, EA may post updates on this forum regarding the servers for Madden 25.

If there are no reports of a widespread outage, but you’re still unable to connect to the online servers, make sure to either reset your router or check the status for the Xbox or PlayStation networks.

