All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey named Madden 25 cover athlete

The 49ers star and two-time All-Pro will be featured on the cover of Madden 25, the first time a running back is on the cover in over a decade.

The start of the NFL season is near and that means a look at the latest Madden game. EA Sports covertly released info regarding Madden 25, but June 11 saw the release of new information courtesy of the Madden publisher.

Among the details included the new cover athlete, and it’s a notable name, to say the least. Superstar Christian McCaffrey will be the featured star for Madden 25.

EA Sports confirmed that the 49ers running back will be on the cover of Madden 25, marking the first time a running back will be on the cover since 2013. That year, running backs Barry Sanders (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360) and Adrian Peterson (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) were on the covers.

McCaffrey, on the honor of being a Madden cover athlete, stated, “To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and honor I share with all my teammates, coaches, and 49er faithful who have helped make it possible.”

The 49ers running back is coming off a career season for San Francisco. The 28-year-old led the league in rushing yards (1,459) in the regular season and helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 season.

EA also confirmed that this year’s Madden game will be released on August 16, 2024, with three days of early access for those who purchase the deluxe edition beginning on August 13. This information was first made public in May when College Football 25 pre-orders went live.

Additionally, Madden 25 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

More information on Madden 24 will be released on June 13.