All players with Superstar X-Factors in Madden 22

Some of the best Football players will not only have the highest rating in Madden 22 but they’ll also be equipped with Superstar X-Factors that will directly affect the outcome of the game.

Arguably the most beloved sport in North America, the NFL has risen in popularity over the years as the game continues to produce top-notch talent from all parts of the world.

The video game adaptation, Madden, is the go-to bet for replicating the on-field action we see every weekend, and some of the best players within the league are literal cheat codes within the game.

One of the mechanics coming back in Madden 22, is the Superstar X-Factors feature, and this’ll allow notable players such as Patrick Mahomes to have certain characteristics that differentiate him from regular QBs.

Advertisement

Here are all the Superstar X-Factors currently present in Madden 22!

What are Superstar X-Factors?

These abilities are designated for the best of the best within every Madden game, and they’re made to replicate some of the outer worldley moves that players such as Mahomes and Aaron Donald execute on a weekly basis.

Read More: How to slide in Madden 22

They are split into offensive and defensive sections, and in the past, there’s been a ton of them to go around for players across the NFL Typically, there is around one to two players on each roster that feature a Superstar X-Factor.

But, in the case of the Kanas City Chiefs, you have figures such as Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce who’ll all have these abilities.

Advertisement

Offensive Superstar X-Factors in Madden 22

While EA is still unveiling the list of players day by day, we know a decent amount of players who will be getting Superstar X-Factors in Madden 22.

Read More: Top rated players in Madden 22

We’re going to run over all the confirmed ones we have as of now, and we’ll will be sure to update this page as more get announced!

Superstar X-Factor What it does Player(s) Bazooka Max throwing distance increased (83 yards total) when in the zone Patrick Mahomes Blitz Radar Highlights extra blitzers Russell Wilson Gambler Faster passes that can’t be picked off by AI defenders Aaron Rodgers Pro Reads Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure Tom Brady Truzz Can’t fumble when in the zone Lamar Jackson

Defensive Superstar X-Factors

EA have yet to reveal any of the abilities for defensive players for Madden 22, but we can expect these to be revealed in the coming days.

In the meantime, get up to speed with all Madden 22 with our guides listed below.

Everything you need to know about Madden 22 | How to slide | Madden 22 ratings | Madden 22 Face of the Franchise | Madden 22 pre-order guide