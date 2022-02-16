Twitch streamer’s rookie Lost Ark mistake puts him back in 15k player queue

Twitch streamer and esports commentator Caedrel was planning on streaming Lost Ark when he made a rookie mistake, putting him back in a queue made up of 15,000 players.

Lost Ark had one of the most successful launches of any title in Steam history, as it instantly launched to the top of concurrent players.

Although the game has been massively popular, it also has suffered from long queue times and even deployment issues resulting in a delayed release on launch day.

While some have been luckier than others when it comes to queue times, Caedrel made an innocent blunder while playing that ended up costing him dearly – exiting the game.

Advertisement

Twitch streamer encounters Lost Ark queue times

Caedrel was streaming Lost Ark on February 16 when the incident occurred.

Read More: Asmongold gives his verdict on Lost Ark

He was changing around his visual settings when he unintentionally exited out of the game, which instantly sent him into a panic.

“No! No! No! I just closed the game! You’re f**king kidding. Please don’t have a queue…”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sadly for him, there ended up not just being a queue, but one of the most insane queues possible made up of 15,000 players for his server.

After the failed attempt to play Lost Ark, he instantly closed the stream.

“Today was Lost Ark stream day. Within the first 3 minutes, I accidentally closed the game. 15k queue. The stream ended. See you all next time.”

Advertisement

today was lost ark stream day within the first 3minutes i accidently closed the game 15k queue the stream ended see you all next time🤠 — Marc (@Caedrel) February 16, 2022

Thankfully for Caedrel, he was back online streaming Lost Ark just a few hours after initially ending his Twitch broadcast. But it made for a memorable moment, nevertheless.