Lost Ark Requiem of Twilight song: Location & how to use

Of all Lost Ark‘s extensive catalogue of songs, the Requiem of Twilight is one of the most coveted; but just where can you find it and use it to build Rapport?

When it comes to collectibles in Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark, there’s literally a whole plethora of hidden items scattered across Arkesia just waiting to be uncovered.

From the sweet-smelling Mokoko Seeds, to the elusive Pirate Coins, one of the most interesting aspects of the game are its songs. With a different tune for every occasion, these playful melodies do everything from help you woo your virtual sweetheart to get you out of dungeons alive.

One of the most coveted songs in the game is the Requiem of Twilight, which is key to helping build up Rapport with some of Arkesia’s best NPCs. So, here’s where to find the Requiem of Twilight in Lost Ark, and how to go about using it.

How to get Requiem of Twilight in Lost Ark: Location

In order to uncover the secrets of this musical extravaganza, you’ll need to be level 50 or above to complete the quest.

If you’ve achieved this already, then you’ll want to:

Head to the Tranquil Isle For a full breakdown of this Island’s secrets, check out our handy guide Speak to Father Diruth to start the ‘Island of Eternal Rest’ quest Place the lilies on the gravestones Completing the quest will grant you the Requiem of Twilight song

How to use Requiem of Twilight

Whether you’re trying to charm some of the game’s NPCs or just fancy giving your fellow players a show, using the Requiem of Twilight in Lost Ark (and any other song for that matter) is relatively straightforward:

Click ‘F2‘ on your keyboard Scroll down to Requiem of Twilight Click ‘Play‘ Stand still and let your character play you a soaring symphony

So that’s how to get the Requiem of Twilight in Lost Ark and use it to sweep your virtual companion off their feet!

