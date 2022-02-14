Lost Ark players divided after Steam review bomb due to server issues

Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark has been breaking records left, right, and center, but players are review bombing it on Steam due to ongoing server population issues.

2022 has just begun but Lost Ark has already cemented itself as one of this year’s games to watch. Set in the spectacular world of Arkesia, Smilegate RPG’s hack and slash extravaganza has taken down shooter titan CS:GO on Steam in terms of concurrent players.

With popularity often comes systemic issues, however, as many avid players have been left out in the cold due to extensive queue times, servers dropping, and the in-game population reaching an all-time high.

In response, some have decided to review bomb the game’s official Steam listing, dropping it down a few tiers after having a flurry of positive feedback.

Lost Ark players review bomb official Steam listing

In a matter of days, Lost Ark’s official Steam page has gone from having ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews to ‘mixed,’ with most comments reflecting the ongoing server problems.

While some reviewers comment that the game is “incredibly boring” hence their negative response, many note that the devs’ “ignorance to fix the servers” and “poor server infrastructure” has led to their disapproval.

“From OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE to MIXED in two days. Well done,” writes one player on the game’s official subreddit, while another asks “is it fair to review bomb a game because the servers are full of people?”

“Review bombing an MMO for server issues and full servers is stupid,” writes one. “‘This game is bad because it is played by so many people that I can’t even login’ is not a bad review if you really think about it.”

Another added: “What do you expect people to do, say ‘queueing for six hours to get into a server if I’m lucky is fun, positive review.”

As the game moves out of its early stages and continues to evolve, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Smilegate and Amazon manage to quash these issues. Until then, though, be sure to grab yourself a coffee and chill out – if you’re an EU player there’s a long queue wait ahead of you.