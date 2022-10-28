Lost Ark Mystics and Mayhem patch notes: Aldebarn Harvest festival, new raids & more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

The Lost Ark Mystics and Mayhem update is finally here. With a bunch of new content arriving during October 26, continue reading for all the details for the new Lost Ark update including the full patch notes, raid details and cosmetics.

Lost Ark’s October update and patch notes has dropped. The Autumn themed update gives fans a taste of some exciting new content while also fixing up performance issues, glitches and other quality improvements.

The update brings with it some new Halloween themed content paired with some spooky cosmetics for players to purchase through the in-game store. Here’s a rundown of all that’s dropping with Lost Ark: Mystics and Mayhem.

Lost Ark Aldebaran Harvest Festival

Smilegate Players have a brand new festival to enjoy in Lost Ark

This new limited-time event will take place on the Mokomoko Night Market Island and will run until December 7, 2022. Once the short, one-time quest chain is completed, players will then be able to complete daily quests. The rewards for finishing them will be food-themed items (tokens) which players will then be able to combine to great gift sets.

These sets can then be used to buy other in-game items such as Honing Support Selection chests, Card packs and much more. To begin the event, head over to the island via tThe Ocean Liner while the event is running. From there, a new Island Soul and Una’s Task will be available at the Mokomoko Night Market Island to kick things off for you. A new Island Soul and Una’s Task have been added for the Mokomoko Night Market Island.

Mystics and Mayhem raids

Smilegate There are three new raids for players to attempt this month

As with all Lost Ark monthly updates,the newest one brings with it multiple new raids for playing to dive into. The new Mystic Abyss Raid event will be three gates long and will be a timed event, starting on October 26 and ending on November 16.

The Mystic can be challenged once a week, per roster, with event rewards and achievements both up for grabs when beating the raid. During the Abyss Raid event, ‘Scale of Harmony’ is applied, changing character stats to match the Guardian’s level. Item Level 1302 or higher is required to battle Mystic.

Vykas Legion Raid will be able to be battled on Inferno Difficulty. Scale of Balance will be applied for the raid and to complete it, players will be required to use the Book of Coordination to normalize gear. To enter the Vykas Legion Raid Inferno difficult, players will require item Level 1460.

The last raid being brought in with the new update is the Achates Trial Guardian Raid It can only be completed after setting up your build through the Book of Coordination and will be available on Saturday October 29 at 7PM UTC.

Halloween Store Items & Cosmetics

Smilegate The new update is bringing with it a lot of Halloween content

In celebration of Halloween, Lost Ark will be adding many new themed clothing items, cosmetics and accessories in celebration of the spooky holiday. The update also introduces some Halloween pets, hipster skins and a pumpkin carriage mount.

There are also lots of general updates and quality of life improvements coming with Mystics and Mayhem. For the full list of Lost Ark update and patch notes, continue reading below.

Lost Ark October 26 patch notes

General Updates

Updated and refreshed the daily login bonuses reward track.

Added new Fevertime events for the coming weekends.

Improved Login Event unclaimed rewards management.

Competitive Proving Grounds Season 2

Competitive Play ratings have been compressed and adjusted based on performance from previous seasons.

If a player participated in a previous season, their rating will be compressed and adjusted based on the previous season’s rating.

If a player didn’t participate in the previous season, their rating will start at 1150.

This season, we’ve analyzed past Competitive Play ratings and adjusted various scoring criteria to help you achieve a rank that better matches your ability. Season 2 New MMR Ranks:

Bronze – 1-1099

Silver – 1100-1299

Gold – 1300-1499

Platinum – 1500-1699

Diamond – 1700-1899

Master – 1900+, Leaderboard for Top 200 Players

Grand Master – Top 1-30 Players

General Competitive Information

The amount of “Courage Coins” earned last season has been reset to 0.

You can once again earn PVP tier points.

Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Master players will receive special rewards at the end of the Season.

Honor rewards purchased in Season 2 will be available until the next season starts.

With the start of Season 2, the Proving Grounds Store has been renewed. The higher the rank you achieve, the more items you can exchange.

Notable Bug Fixes