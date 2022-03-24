Lost Ark March 24 update: Server maintenance times, PvP Season 1, free gifts

Lost Ark’s March 24 update has arrived, gifting players free loot and kicking off the inaugural season of the PvP proving grounds. Here’s everything you need to know; from maintenance times to bug fixes.

As the dust settles on an insane Western launch, Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark continues to go from strength to strength, with millions across the globe diving into the spectacular world of Arkesia.

With Spring promising to be jam packed full of content for avid heroes and heroines, the March 24 update sees the addition of the inaugural Proving Grounds PvP season, a free set of loot for players, and the a new event that allows more casual players to take on Guardian Raids like Achates.

So, here’s a rundown of Lost Ark’s March 24 update, as well as the proposed maintenance times you’ll need to be aware of.

Lost Ark March 24 Update: Server maintenance times

Lost Ark’s servers will go down at 12AM PST / 3AM EST / 7AM GMT / 8AM CEST, with downtime lasting approximately eight hours.

New casual Guardian raid event

For those who are looking to take on the strongest bosses but are struggling to level their gear to do so, Lost Ark has added the ‘Scale of Balance’ system to match players’ levels with the boss itself. Difficulty is also adjusted pending how many players are in your party.

This event only lasts for one month, and you’ll need an Item Level of 250 to participate.

Lost Ark March 24 Update: Free gift

As Korea celebrates the launch of Lost Ark in the West, Smilegate are bringing the rewards that they offered our Eastern counterparts over to the Western servers in a vibrant explosion of color and cuteness.

With everything from a new mount to a new Mokoko Seed-themed pet, the party is just getting started – and you’re invited!

Lost Ark PvP Season 1: Proving Grounds

While the Proving Grounds have always been a place for Arkesia’s finest PvPers to test their mettle against the best, the inaugural PvP season will begin on March 24, thrusting players into a competitive world like no other.

With rewards up for grabs and a coveted spot on the leaderboard just ripe for the taking, it’s your turn to etch your name into the Arkesian history books.

Lost Ark March 24 Update: patch notes

Below are the full patch notes for Lost Ark’s March 24 update, courtesy of Amazon Game Studios.

SPOTLIGHT

CASUAL GUARDIAN RAID EVENT

Enjoy Guardian Raids in a more casual way! Relax, play, and get honing rewards. ‘Scale of Balance’ is applied to change the character’s stats to match the Guardian’s level, and the difficulty is adjusted according to the number of participants in the raid.

Players will be able to challenge Helgaia, Frost Helgaia, Lumerus, Ur’Nil, Vertus, Chromanium, Nacrasena, Dark Legoros, Icy Legoros, Calventus, and Levanos! This event will last for roughly a month, and players with item level 250 or above will be able to participate.

Similar to the Grand Prix, you can enter once a day (per roster) and earn event-specific coins to spend on rewards at a new vendor. Completing the Raid during the week will grant 200 coins, and a weekend win will grant 300 coins.

This vendor can be found in major cities beside the entrance to this new activity, and will be fully stocked with Tier 1, 2, & 3 honing material chests, Metallurgy & Tailoring Books (used to increase honing rates), and a T3 Gem chest— available to be nabbed every week until the event ends.

COMPETITIVE PROVING GROUNDS SEASON 1

Competitive Proving Grounds Season 1 will begin after the March 24 downtime for the weekly update. Players will be able to queue solo for the ‘Team Deathmatch’ mode, battling each other for prestige and rewards. As you win or lose Competitive matches throughout the season, you can track your ‘Competitive Match Average Score’. Your rank is determined by your score, as are the rewards you receive when the season ends.

PLAYER GIFTS

As mentioned in last week’s letter from Amazon Games & Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark fans around the world are celebrating all the new players now enjoying the game they love. Players in Korea received gifts to commemorate the western launch of the game, and we wanted everyone to be included. We’re so grateful for all of you who have joined us on the start of this adventure and we’re excited about the long future ahead! To help you on this journey with us, enjoy a gift full of fun cosmetics and useful materials. The gift includes:

New Animal Skin Selection Chest

Mokokon Pet Selection Chest

Moko-board Mount Selection Chest

Lost Ark United Structure

Appearance Change Ticket

Pheons x132

Menelik’s Tome x5

Legendary Card Pack Selection Chest x2

While we’ve decided to hold off on the Jukebox songs announced last week (as that content has not yet made its way to the western version of Lost Ark), alongside the items listed above, we’re excited to announce an additional gift for players focused on honing!

When opening each chest, players can choose between the options listed below it.

5 Leapstone Selection Chests Harmony Leapstone x50 Life Leapstone x50 Honor Leapstone x30

6 Guardian Stone Selection Chests Guardian Stone Fragment x1000 Guardian Stone x1000 Guardian Stone Crystal x200

2 Destruction Stone Selection Chests Destruction Stone Fragment x1000 Destruction Stone x1000 Destruction Stone Crystal x200

1 Honing Special Material Selection Chest T1 Metallurgy Book x2 & Tailoring Book x10 T2 Metallurgy Book x2 & Tailoring Book x10

2 Fusion Material Selection Chests Caldarr Fusion Material x50 Simple Oreha Fusion Material x25



These gifts will show up in your Product Inventory after the weekly update! Players who join us in the near future will also be granted these gifts on their first log-in, and we’ll communicate the end-date when it begins to draw near. Thanks again for joining us on the start of this adventure.

GENERAL UPDATES & FIXES

ARKESIA GRAND PRIX REWARD ADJUSTMENTS

Added Metallurgy & Tailoring Books (used to increase honing rates) to the weekly reward table.

Increased quantities of weekly honing materials to ensure players are rewarded for participation. Destruction Stone Crystal (Bound) is now in bundles of 50 and can be redeemed up to 10 times. Guardian Stone Crystal (Bound) is now in bundles of 150 and can be redeemed up to 10 times.

Increased coins earned to make purchasing the new items and snagging the rewards you want easier. Chaos Dungeons and Guardian raids now grant 125 coins (instead of 100) for the first two daily completions per character. The Grand Prix itself can now award up to 888 coins for a daily completion, up from 800.

NEW FRAUD & BOT PREVENTION SYSTEM

We are continuing to listen to player concerns and take a hard stance against bots. In this update, we’ve included a new prevention system to crack down on bots and fraudulent purchases. Players who have a Steam account in good standing and have met the small purchase requirement needed to use Steam’s social systems shouldn’t be impacted. Players who have not met this ‘Trusted’ status through Steam or Lost Ark will have reduced access to a small number of social and economic systems. Specifically, these accounts will have smaller daily Steam purchase limits than ‘Trusted’ players and be prevented from:

Initiating player-to-player trades (requests can still be received)

Sending in-game gifts

Exchanging Royal Crystals for Gold

Sending in-game mail with attachments

Please remember that real-money transactions (RMT) such as buying or selling Gold or other in-game items (to players or on secondary marketplaces) is prohibited under our Code of Conduct and will result in disciplinary action.

Additional improvements to our anti-cheat programs have also been enabled in this update to help prevent cheaters and bots, alongside a few more changes we’ve developed with Smilegate RPG behind the scenes.

MESSAGING UPDATES

Added clearer messaging on failed purchases.

Updated and improved localization and in-game translations.

BUG FIXES