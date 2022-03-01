Lost Ark Gate of Harmony: How to use Key of Balance & Chest of Harmony rewards

Lost Ark’s deep blue seas are home to some awesome loot, but in order to access the mysterious Gate of Harmony and its associated co-op event, you’ll need the Key of Balance. Here’s how to get it.

Aside from the wonders of mainland Arkesia, Lost Ark‘s islands are teeming with fearsome foes and long-lost loot just begging to be taken.

If you’ve already tamed the beasts that have overrun the Tranquil Isle, you may have set your eyes on the Gate of Harmony, a vicious-looking whirlpool that is home to some fun co-op events.

In order to participate in the Gate of Harmony event, though, you’ll need the Key of Balance; so here’s a rundown of how to get it in Lost Ark.

Advertisement

Contents

How to get the Key of Balance

In order to get the Key of Balance (the first step in your journey), you’ll need to complete the ‘Catch Jellyfish!‘ Daily co-op mission.

You can find these missions and their start times (be aware there are sometimes delays) by:

Click the blue stopwatch on the left-hand side of your screen Select the ‘Settings‘ icon (the small cog in the top right of the menu) Scroll down to ‘Sailing‘ Choose the left-hand button (a black arrow pointing one way, a white one the other) to locate whichever even you want to take part in. Its location will then be highlighted on your map, and you can see its time schedule. To get the Key of Balance, you’ll want to take part in the Vern, Arthetine, or Anikka missions Complete the first mission (Catch Jellyfish!) to get the key.

How to access the Gate of Harmony

Now that you have the Key of Balance, you can head on over to the Gate of Harmony co-op mission in order to earn yourself some sweet, sweet rewards.

The gate is located right in the middle of North Vern and Arthetine, with the best starting port being Port Krona (see image below). From there:

Sail northeast until you reach a huge, round chasm in the sea. This is the Gate of Harmony. Wait until the co-op event starts You are split into two groups and tasked with shooting undersea creatures. Whether you win or lose, you will receive the Chest of Harmony. Use the key to open it. You will be rewarded with Gienah’s Coin, and can use as many keys as you like if you have more than one

So that’s how to access the Gate of Harmony using the Key of Balance in Lost Ark. Looking to etch yourself into Arkesia’s history books? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

Advertisement

How to add friends & change channels | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide | How to change mouse controls | Pirate Coins guide | Chaotic Chuo guide | How to beat Achates Guardian raid boss | All Lost Ark Engravings