Lost Ark Fever Time event: start date, Battle Item Chest rewards, more

Lost Ark players have been given an opportunity to get their hands on some handy rewards by participating in the Lost Ark Fever Time event. Here’s everything you need to know.

Lost Ark players have been able to obtain free loot in the form of Twitch drops and Prime Gaming Rewards drops for a while now. However, now they can get their hands on even more thanks to the Lost Ark Fever Time event.

Essentially, it’s a time-limited window every weekend that lets players add some rewards to their inventory for free. We’ve got you covered with all the details, including when it starts, when it ends, and what it includes.

Advertisement

Lost Ark Fever Time event start date

The Lost Ark Fever Time event kicked off on Saturday, March 19, and runs every weekend until Sunday, April 10.

It starts at 3 AM PT/ 6 AM ET / 10 AM UTC and ends at 3 PM PT /6 PM ET / 10 PM UTC on each of those days.

Lost Ark Fever Time event rewards

Throughout the course of the Lost Ark Fever Time event, one character on a player’s roster will be able to claim three Battle Items Chest on both Saturday and Sunday every weekend that include the following items:

Healing Battle Item Chest x5

Utility Battle Item Chest x5

Offensive Battle Item Chest x5

Players who don’t miss a single one will be able to claim 120 Battle Item Chests in total throughout the course of the event. So, it’s definitely worth doing if you’re able to log on during the event window each day.

Advertisement

If you’d like to stay in the loop with all the latest Lost Ark news, you can do so by accessing our hub here. Alternatively, if you’re after some tips and guides, you can find some individual links to them below.

How to add friends & change channels | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide | How to change mouse controls | Pirate Coins guide | Chaotic Chuo guide | How to beat Achates Guardian raid boss | All Lost Ark Engravings