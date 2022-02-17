Lost Ark Feb 17 patch notes: Server updates, Royal Crystal refunds & bug fixes

A minor Lost Ark patch has been released on February 17 that’s laid the groundwork for a new EU West server, fixed an issue with Royal Crystal refunds, and addressed a range of gameplay bugs.

Since releasing on February 11, Lost Ark has become one of the most popular games on Steam with a peak player count of over 1.3 million.

Unlike a lot of MMOs, the hype for the title is still at an all-time high just over a week since the servers went live, so a lot of the community is still having to queue for multiple hours to get into the game.

Advertisement

As a result, the playerbase has been waiting for an update on the latest server addition in Europe and in the latest patch, the devs have provided exactly that.

Revealing that they’ve laid the groundwork for a new region to host servers in Europe as well as addressing issues with Royal Crystals and multiple bug fixes, the February 17 patch brings a lot of good news.

Lost Ark February 17 patch notes

While this patch is quite small, it’s an incredibly important update as it reveals that a new EU region is on the cusp of being added to the game, which may solve the huge queues players have had to wait in for over a week:

Advertisement

Fixed an issue where Royal Crystal refunds can get stuck pending when using the currency Exchange.

Made improvements to store connection and Product Inventory issues.

Fixed an issue where Procyon’s compass schedule could show an incorrect time for Adventure Islands.

Fixed an issue where dyeing the Northern Lawmaker skin on any Warrior sub-class would prevent the skin from displaying properly.

Fixed an issue where emoticons would be displayed as text when two players with different language settings were chatting.

Fixed an issue with DX11 where the UI Scale becomes offset for after changing from native resolutions while in Full Screen.

Fixed an issue where players were getting booted from the game while playing in the Central Europe region.

Implemented the groundwork for a new region to host servers in Europe, called “Europe West.” While you will be able to see this region selection tab after the maintenance is complete, these servers will not be available to players immediately.

Keep in mind, although you’ll be able to see the new region on the selection tab after the update, it hasn’t been activated so we’ll have to wait for a later patch until it goes live.

If you’re looking to sharpen your skills on any of the classes in Lost Ark, consider checking out our range of guides:

Artillerist | Deadeye| Gunslinger | Sharpshooter | Bard | Sorceress | Deathblade | Shadowhunter | Berserker | Paladin | Gunlancer | Scrapper | Soulfist | Striker | Wardancer