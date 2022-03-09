Lost Ark devs confirm changes to “revealing” character armor

Lost Ark has come under fire for the sexualization of its female classes and characters, but the devs have confirmed changes are in the works to combat fan concerns.

As millions of players continue to flock back to the spectacular shores of Lost Ark‘s Arkesia, discussion continues to swirl around the game’s apparent over-sexualization of its female cast.

For many, the skimpy armor sets are somewhat ruining their experience, especially as it seems the higher your item level, the more revealing clothing becomes – especially for those playing female classes.

Amazon Games and Lost Ark’s developers, Smilegate RPG, have heard fan concerns though, and are looking to address the issue in upcoming patches.

Lost Ark devs respond to hyper-sexualization issues

In an interview with Eurogamer Amazon Games’ franchise lead, Soomin Park, has discussed fan concerns over the hyper-sexualization of Arkesia’s female inhabitants.

“As for armour sets, while we aren’t altering any of the original costumes from the game, we are making adjustments so that the more revealing options won’t be front and centre in places like our marketing or the initial character creation screen,” Park states.

“We are also including in some new outfit options that are not quite as revealing,” she notes, but highlights that the upcoming sets are “are an addition and not a replacement.”

She concludes that “we are adding outfits and alternatives to the game instead of taking away options,” meaning that players will be able to pick and choose whatever armor style they prefer.

As Lost Ark continues to beckon players back to its bloodstained battlefields, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not new outfits satisfy the community’s ongoing concerns.

With no particular release date in sight for these cosmetics, though, we had best get used to our heroes flaunting what they’ve got and strutting into the fight as though it were the catwalk.