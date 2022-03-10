Lost Ark Dark Omen skin collection: Release date & price

Lost Ark already has a plethora of skins for players to purchase in-game, but the Dark Omen collection are particularly ominous. Here’s when they will release and how to get them for yourself.

The blissful green pastures of Lost Ark‘s Arkesia are open for business and attracting players from far and wide.

Whether you’re interested in taking a jaunt out to the game‘s sunbathed islands, or taking on the realm’s fearsome Guardians, there’s a lot to do – but you’ll want to look good doing it.

Enter the all-new Dark Omen skins, a series of stunning new armor cosmetics to take your Lost Ark hero or heroine to the next level. Here’s everything you need to know to get them, as well as what they look like.

Contents

Lost Ark Dark Omen skin collection: Release date

The Dark Omen skin collection releases alongside Lost Ark’s March update on March 10 at 12AM PST / 3AM EST / 8AM GMT / 9 AM CEST.

These are the start times for the maintenance, which will apparently take four hours to complete, so add four to each of these and you’ll have a more accurate timeframe for when the update goes life.

How to get Lost Ark Dark Omen skins

While the update hasn’t gone live yet, Smilegate have confirmed that the skins will be exchangeable for Royal Crystals, meaning you will have to spend real money to get them.

They are only available for a limited time until the April update goes live. So, if you want them, you’ll need to get them within this timeframe.

Lost Ark Omen skins: Trailer

Thanks to Lost Ark Database, we can see all of the game’s classes don these creepy yet awesome new outfits and take to the battlefield.

The trailer shows us the skin on the Warrior, Mage, Male Gunner, Female Martial Artist, and Assassin classes in order, as well as some pretty awesome screenshots of the group standing together.

They come in four different colors: green, purple, orange, and red.

So that’s everything we know about Lost Ark’s Dark Omen skin collection, as well as how to get it. Looking for some more Lost Ark tips and tricks? Be sure to check out our dedicated guides:

