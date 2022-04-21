Lost Ark Ark Pass: Premium & Super Premium cost, rewards

Lost Ark‘s Ark Pass is effectively the game’s equivalent of a battle pass, offering a free track, and extra rewards via the Premium and Super Premium versions; but just how much do these cost? And what prizes are on offer?

While all eyes were on the all-new Glavier Advanced Class and South Vern location, Lost Ark‘s April update also added the Ark Pass; the game‘s equivalent of a battle pass.

Mirroring most other titles, the Ark Pass offers a 30-tier reward track. Players unlock these goodies by completing missions, and can also upgrade their pass to the Premium and Super Premium versions which, as you can probably guess, offer more (and sometimes highly sought after) prizes.

Advertisement

But just how much will this new system set you back? And what are the current rewards? Here’s everything you need to know about Lost Ark’s Ark Pass.

Contents

Lost Ark Ark Pass: Premium & Super Premium cost

The pass is split into three different tracks: free, Premium, and Super Premium. Of course, the former doesn’t require you to splash the cash, but you’ll only be able to pick up some of the rewards on offer.

If you’re looking to get some bang for your buck, you can pick from Premium or Super Premium, with the details of both below:

Premium – 1,500 Royal Crystals ($15)

– 1,500 Royal Crystals ($15) Super Premium – 3,000 Royal Crystals ($30)

All rewards are roster wide, meaning they’ll be accessible on every character you have.

Advertisement

Lost Ark Ark Pass: Rewards

Of course, you’re probably more interested in what rewards are on offer in order to make your mind up about which track you’ll be buying (if any).

Read More: All Lost Ark Adventure islands

While we don’t know every reward at the moment, we’ll be sure to update this page with a full rundown when we can. For now, though, here’s all of the rewards we know about for each track:

Free Premium Super Premium Honing Materials Mount Pirate Coins All free track rewards Gems Honing Material Selection Chests Rapport Chests Vertus Pet All free & Premium track rewards Noble Banquet skin collection selection chest Noble Banquet Wallpaper Legendary Rapport chests

How long does the Ark Pass last?

April’s Ark Pass will run from April 21 until July 14, however you will need to purchase it before June 18 in order to start earning rewards.

So that’s everything you need to know about Lost Ark’s Ark Pass reward system. Looking to level up that battle pass? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides to help you on your way:

Advertisement

PvP Guide | Rapport Guide | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide | How to change mouse controls | Pirate Coins guide | Chaotic Chuo guide | How to beat Achates Guardian raid boss | All Lost Ark Engravings