Lost Ark April update patch notes: Glavier, South Vern & Graceful Monkey skin set

Lost Ark’s April update, The Battle for the Throne of Chaos, adds swathes of new content to the game, including the highly anticipated Glavier Martial Artist and South Vern. Here’s a rundown of the full patch notes.

Following its Western Release, Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark continues to go from strength to strength, attracting players from across the globe to the idyllic shores of Arkesia.

It’s the April update that everyone has had their eyes on, as the new patch adds the highly anticipated Glavier Martial Arts Advanced Class to the game (known in Korea as ‘Lance Master’), as well as throwing open the gates to South Vern.

Looking forward to this new chapter of the Lost Ark story? Here’s a rundown of the full patch notes for the April update.

Lost Ark April Update: Glavier & Graceful Monkey skin set

Of course, all eyes are on the new Martial Artist Advanced Class, the Glavier. Wielding the spear and glaive to slice enemies to ribbons, this stunning looking new class can adopt two distinct skill sets depending on how you want to play her.

True masters, however, won’t just pick one of her weapons to specialize in. To truly transform this dazzling creature into a weapon of war, you’ll want to strike the balance and chain both her spear and glaive together to create mind-shattering combos that will have the demons cowering in terror.

Accompanying the Glavier is the mysterious ‘Graceful Monkey’ skin set, a cosmetic that appears to be completely unique to the Martial Arts queen. You’ll be able to purchase it in-store and deck your new character out in the latest fashion.

South Vern

Long have the forgotten shores of South Vern been on players’ bucket lists, and finally Smilegate have cast open the gates and allowed players to visit this proud metropolis.

Boasting an all-new MSQ, as well as new dungeons, chaos dungeons, chaos gates, and field bosses (albeit at a later date), South Vern is a must-visit for those looking for a thrilling adventure.

Lost Ark April update: Patch notes

Below are the patch notes for the April update, courtesy of Smilegate RPG and Amazon Game Studios.

New Content

New Martial Artist Advanced Class: Glavier

New Location: South Vern

New Progression Events (April 21 – June 30): Feiton Powerpass & Express Mission event

New Store items: Glavier bundle (including Graceful Monkey skin set), Noble Banquet Skin set, free & premium Ark Pass battle pass

General Updates

Added a 25-day track of new daily log-in rewards.

Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps. Now all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run. No more worrying about someone dropping from your group after you used your map!

Chat tab changes will now be shared across your roster.

Modified voice chat volume settings to stay within a medium range of volume outputs.

Updated the server selection screen background.

Increased available character slots from 12 to 18.

Fixed an issue where skill tree info is not shown when viewing PvP skill info from Book Of Coordination while in a Custom Lobby.

Improved Book of Coordination settings. Players can now set up skill presets, tripod levels, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.

Updated text to better detail certain Welcome Challenges.

Adjusted rewards drop location for Naruna Hot Springs.

Added additional controller settings allowing users to tweak the pointer speed and thumbstick deadzone.

Added a new button in Custom PvP Lobbies allowing users to view all players’ active Book of Coordination presets.

Added an option to clear all text within the active chat tab when right-clicking.

Added a new setting allowing players to disable the virtual keyboard while using a controller.

