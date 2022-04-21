Lost Ark April update patch notes: Glavier, South Vern & Graceful Monkey skin set

Lost Ark’s April update, The Battle for the Throne of Chaos, adds swathes of new content to the game, including the highly anticipated Glavier Martial Artist and South Vern. Here’s a rundown of the full patch notes.
Following its Western Release, Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark continues to go from strength to strength, attracting players from across the globe to the idyllic shores of Arkesia.
It’s the April update that everyone has had their eyes on, as the new patch adds the highly anticipated Glavier Martial Arts Advanced Class to the game (known in Korea as ‘Lance Master’), as well as throwing open the gates to South Vern.
Looking forward to this new chapter of the Lost Ark story? Here’s a rundown of the full patch notes for the April update.
Lost Ark April Update: Glavier & Graceful Monkey skin set
Of course, all eyes are on the new Martial Artist Advanced Class, the Glavier. Wielding the spear and glaive to slice enemies to ribbons, this stunning looking new class can adopt two distinct skill sets depending on how you want to play her.
True masters, however, won’t just pick one of her weapons to specialize in. To truly transform this dazzling creature into a weapon of war, you’ll want to strike the balance and chain both her spear and glaive together to create mind-shattering combos that will have the demons cowering in terror.
Accompanying the Glavier is the mysterious ‘Graceful Monkey’ skin set, a cosmetic that appears to be completely unique to the Martial Arts queen. You’ll be able to purchase it in-store and deck your new character out in the latest fashion.
South Vern
Long have the forgotten shores of South Vern been on players’ bucket lists, and finally Smilegate have cast open the gates and allowed players to visit this proud metropolis.
Boasting an all-new MSQ, as well as new dungeons, chaos dungeons, chaos gates, and field bosses (albeit at a later date), South Vern is a must-visit for those looking for a thrilling adventure.
Lost Ark April update: Patch notes
Below are the patch notes for the April update, courtesy of Smilegate RPG and Amazon Game Studios.
New Content
- New Martial Artist Advanced Class: Glavier
- New Location: South Vern
- New Progression Events (April 21 – June 30): Feiton Powerpass & Express Mission event
- New Store items: Glavier bundle (including Graceful Monkey skin set), Noble Banquet Skin set, free & premium Ark Pass battle pass
General Updates
Added a 25-day track of new daily log-in rewards.
Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps. Now all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run. No more worrying about someone dropping from your group after you used your map!
Chat tab changes will now be shared across your roster.
Modified voice chat volume settings to stay within a medium range of volume outputs.
Updated the server selection screen background.
Increased available character slots from 12 to 18.
Fixed an issue where skill tree info is not shown when viewing PvP skill info from Book Of Coordination while in a Custom Lobby.
Improved Book of Coordination settings. Players can now set up skill presets, tripod levels, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.
Updated text to better detail certain Welcome Challenges.
Adjusted rewards drop location for Naruna Hot Springs.
Added additional controller settings allowing users to tweak the pointer speed and thumbstick deadzone.
Added a new button in Custom PvP Lobbies allowing users to view all players’ active Book of Coordination presets.
Added an option to clear all text within the active chat tab when right-clicking.
Added a new setting allowing players to disable the virtual keyboard while using a controller.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that caused unnatural movement in the sails of the “The Great Journey” wallpaper.
Fixed an issue that prevented push-to-talk voice while the ‘Game Menu’ or the ‘Settings Menu’ were open.
Fixed an issue that caused enemies to spawn too close to certain NPCs, making it difficult to interact with them.
Fixed an issue that directed players to the wrong area in the “A Nose For News” quests.
Fixed an issue that prevented text from appearing in the text-to-speech chat tab.
Fixed an issue that caused an “Unknown Error” message to appear while traversing the Foul Hollow dungeon.
Fixed an issue that caused the untradeable version of the Destruction Punisher Skin Set to only apply to 1 slot.
Fixed an issue where the “Armen Stopping the Threat” cutscene was not available in the Memory Chamber.
Fixed an issue that caused the event timer shown on the map to be offset based on the player’s time zone.
Fixed an issue that prevented VO in several cinematics from being heard while playing as a female class.
Fixed an issue that caused an “Unknown Error” to be displayed when attempting to equip a compass that couldn’t be equipped.
Fixed an issue that prevented the “Immersed in Death” quest from being completed when reconnecting after equipping the necromancer disguise.
Fixed an issue that caused VO lines during Abyss Dungeons to be inaudible.
Fixed an issue that caused some text in the Book of Coordination to not display in the correct language in French, German, or Spanish.
Fixed an issue where another character’s VO was played while Armen was speaking during the “Belated Help” quest.
Fixed an issue causing debug text to be shown when opening more than one engraving selection chest at a time.
Fixed an issue that prevented ‘Trusted’ players from initiating a trade with a new or non-trusted account.
Fixed an issue that caused the total and online member count within the ‘Guild Menu’ to not display while using a non-English language.
Fixed an issue with controllers that caused some buttons to become unresponsive after skipping cutscenes.
Fixed an issue that caused certain tool-tips to be missing from the controller ‘Settings Menu’.
Fixed an issue that prevented the context menu from being opened with a controller in the ‘Friends Menu’.