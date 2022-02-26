If you’re wondering how to change your cursor color in Lost Ark, we’ve got everything you need to know to be able to customize the icon to your favorite hue.

Smilegate’s Lost Ark MMO has exploded in popularity and is full of customization options, giving you precise control over your character’s appearance, changing keybinds for abilities and menu controls, and being able to change the color of your cursor.

Unlike traditional MMOs, Lost Ark has a ton of options that are able to be changed without heading into game menus at all, allowing you to customize your gaming experience without a moment’s pause.

Read on to find out exactly how to change your cursor color in-game with our step-by-step guide

How to change cursor color in Lost Ark

There are two methods that players can utilize to change their cursor color in Lost Ark. Both are relatively quick and easy to do, so ultimately it comes down to personal preference with whatever method you prefer.

The first method we’ll show can be done in-game, just by using your mouse. Simply follow these steps:

Hold left CTRL. Use your Scroll Wheel and scroll up or down to navigate through colors. Choose whatever color you prefer.

Alternate method to change cursor color in Lost Ark

The second method to change your cursor color in Lost Ark requires additional steps than the first and is just as easy to do, but will require you to navigate through some of the game’s menus first:

Open the in-game menu by pressing ESC

Head to settings. Open the Accessibility tab. Under control accessibility, choose your cursor color.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to change your cursor color in Lost Ark.

