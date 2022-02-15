Ex-WoW players praise Lost Ark devs for transparency despite shaky launch

Smilegate’s Lost Ark has already surpassed 1 million players, with praise for the MMO continuing to pour in thanks to transparency displayed by the developers.

After years of waiting, Smilegate’s Lost Ark has finally released for players across Europe and North America, with the MMO racing up the Steam charts as millions of players flock to experience it. Though, as a result of the early popularity, fans have had to contend with massive queue times.

The support for Lost Ark doesn’t end with commercial success either, as players are coming together to share their admiration for the development team themselves.

Lost Ark players “appreciate” the transparency from the developers

The Lost Ark player community has come together on the game’s subreddit, with Redditor PMMEHAANIT initially stating his praise for Lost Ark’s social media team: “Can we take a moment to appreciate the representative behind the official Lost Ark Twitter account?”

They continued: “The transparency they’re giving us with updates is great.” The post was sparked by the social media team’s responsiveness to questions about the game, with this particular instance looking at when new regions will be added to the servers.

It isn’t just Lost Ark players getting in on the shower of support either, as former WoW players have joined the cause. Redditor notthatkindoforc1121 is relishing the fact the developers are offering quick responses: “Definitely more communication than I’m used to. Ex-WoW player.”

While the game has had some teething issues upon its Steam launch, some players feel this will be water under the bridge soon: “On discord we were talking about how sh**ty the launches of Diablo 3 and some WoW expansions…and literally some of my friends literally hade forgotten about them…So I’m sure once the servers are up and running here in Europe, this will just be forgotten about.”

Redditor Rakshine acknowledged the game’s issues too: “Thanks for posting something good…they’ve been vocal at least about adding more servers. Albeit it’d be with people having to start new chats, but at least it’s SOMETHING and they are quick to respond.”

Lost Ark has found itself subject to review bombing as a result of server issues, but if the developers are as quick with their social responses to questions, it shouldn’t be any time at all before these problems are resolved.