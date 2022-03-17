Asmongold threatens to expose Lost Ark’s “pay to win” issues on stream

Twitch streamer Asmongold has demanded that Lost Ark’s devs release a road map for the new MMO within 10 days before he exposes how “pay-to-win” the game is.

Released globally in early February, 2022, Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark MMO has skyrocketed to become one of the most popular games on the block.

During the game’s global launch, it not only broke viewership records for streamers across Twitch, but holds the second-highest peak players on Steam.

However, many players have criticized the Lost Ark for being heavily pay-to-win. Among those to hit out at the devs includes Twitch star Asmongold, who has now demanded they release a road map for the popular MMO.

During Asmon’s March 16 live stream, he issued an ultimatum to both Amazon and Smilegate combined, threatening to show how pay-to-win the game is if no road map for Lost Ark is released.

Asmongold slams Twitch fans claiming he promotes gambling by streaming Lost Ark

“I want to talk a little bit about what I’m going to do with Lost Ark. There have been some individuals, there have been some people out there who have expressed their distaste for swiping – for the pay-to-win aspects of the game,” he states.

“Amazon. Smilegate. In 10 days, if we don’t have any roadmap or we don’t have any sort of idea of where the game is going, I will do a swiping stream, and will show everybody how f**king pay-to-win doing your content is right now. 10 days and I will show everyone what’s wrong with it.”

Previously, Asmongold has warned the Lost Ark developers that the newly released pay-to-win Argos Abyss raid will cost them players – as the absurd 1,370 Item Level needed for the raid is incredibly difficult to obtain.

How the devs will go about making the game less pay-to-win is unclear, but hopefully it’s resolved sooner rather than later along with a roadmap for Lost Ark’s future.