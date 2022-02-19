Asmongold delivers perfect roast to Twitch viewer criticizing Lost Ark

Twitch star Asmongold hilariously roasted a viewer who questioned the purpose behind killing monsters in Lost Ark by delivering the perfect analogy.

Asmongold has been streaming tons of Lost Ark since the Korean-MMO came state-side on February 8. In one of his very first streams of the game, he shattered his viewer count record reaching over 400k viewers at one point.

In his early verdict on the game, he gave a positive review highlighting how much he’s enjoyed the RPG’s combat system.

When one of his Twitch viewers tried to criticize it, he hit back at them pointing out how ridiculous their claims were.

Asmongold roasts Twitch viewers over Lost Ark criticism

The Twitch star was streaming on February 18 when he clapped back at a viewer.

He read a viewer’s comment out loud: “What’s the point of killing a monster if you don’t know why you’re killing it in the first place?”

The 30-year-old streamer was stunned by the question. “What do you mean what’s the point of killing a monster? What the f**k are you talking about?” he asked.

He continued, “If you see a cockroach in your goddamn house, you just get it. You don’t have to go pick up a quest that [answers questions] like: Where did this cockroach come from? What world did this cockroach come from? How can I stop this cockroach? You don’t need a story. It’s a f**king cockroach.”

Asmon finished the roast with another analogy. “If you’re walking around in a city and there’s a demon there, you don’t need a story for why you need to kill it. You don’t need a f**king backlog. You don’t need a cutscene. He’s right there. Get him,” he said.

Asmongold is never afraid to roast someone in his chat that he disagrees with.

And, in this case, he sought out the perfect analogy to dunk on them with, which got him heated in the process.