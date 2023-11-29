Best LEGO Christmas & Holiday sets 2023

It’s time to get festive with the best bricks you can buy. We’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas and holiday LEGO sets for 2023.

The holidays and Christmas are around the corner. We’ve chosen the best LEGO sets, each of which is sure to bring festive cheer to this season. LEGO has made sets for all ages, ranging from decorative display pieces to fun-to-build (and play with) sets.

We’ve gone through all of the holiday-themed sets that LEGO has to offer, and rounded up what we think are the best-of-the-best, so you can get busy building beautiful bricks this Christmas.

1. Christmas Tree — 40573

Have you put up your Christmas tree yet? If not, don’t worry. As a LEGO fan, why not build your Christmas tree? However, this 784-piece set allows you to build not only one large tree (measuring 11 inches tall), but, instead, build two smaller models, measuring nine inches and six inches tall. In addition, the kit includes colorful ornaments for decoration.

This 12+ kit has oodles of smaller elements, so you might want to watch out while building if you have small children or toddlers in the house. This is also an exclusive set, meaning that you can only pick it up directly at the LEGO store.

2. Christmas Wreath — 40426

LEGO / Pexels

This LEGO Wreath could be a must-have decorative item to fit with your LEGO Christmas tree, this 510-piece LEGO Christmas Wreath features a buildable red bow, candles, and decorative leaf and berry pieces. The set measures nine inches in diameter.

The set also features a 2-in-1 function, if you don’t fancy displaying it as a Wreath. Since this set is aged ages nine and up, you can even build it with the younger members of your family, without having to hand them an iPad to keep them concentrated on something. This can level up your holiday decor without breaking the bank too, as a relatively reasonably-priced set.

3. Santa’s Sleigh — 40499

This LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set offers heaps of festive cheer with 343 pieces, which brings together the beloved bringers of gifts in iconic brick form (For those who have been good, of course). The set also includes of which the set includes skis, a guitar, a teddy bear, and some hidden treats. The sleigh itself also has some detailed golden adornments, which make it look fantastic. You can also get a Minifigure of Saint Nick himself, alongside four reindeer models, replete with decorated saddles.

4. LEGO Nutcracker — 40640

The Nutcracker is an iconic holiday character, there are even whole movies dedicated to the icon. True to the original, this LEGO-reimagined model features an opening mouth and adjustable arms. In addition, builders can choose to build their model with a male or female face. Comprising 208 pieces, the set stands six inches tall and is suitable for those aged eight and up.

This set is an ideal stocking stuffer, thanks to its bargain price, meaning that you can easily gift this to any workplace Secret Santas you might have been forced to join in over the holidays. LEGO can be super-expensive, so it’s great to see such a nice set come in at a budget price.

5. Gingerbread Ornaments — 40642

Want to add fresh ornaments to your Christmas tree? Look no further, as these LEGO Gingerbread Ornaments could be a fun family heirloom to bust out each Christmas to adorn your tree. Comprising of 190 pieces, these LEGO ornaments, each (of the three models) measure up to four inches tall. Needless to say, their bright demeanor will bring a smile to your face during the build, and when hanging them up on your Christmas tree. In addition to this, the models are customizable, allowing each builder to create their own designs.

It’s ideal for getting the kids distracted while you’re busy putting up the tree, since they’ll likely be preoccupied with decorating and customizing their figures.

6. Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama — 40658

LEGO / Pexels

For some, the Star Wars Holiday Special is something they’d rather forget, but this LEGO set could redeem the entire fiasco (Seriously, who wants to know about Chewie’s wife?). But, fans aged eight and up can enjoy this seasonal scene featuring characters from the sequel trilogy like Rey and Finn.

You can also grab Chewbacca, BB-8 and a Porg — celebrating inside the Millennium Falcon. The 282-piece set measures three inches tall, six and a half inches wide, and five inches in depth. It’s worth noting that this set and, several other LEGO Star Wars sets (of which we’ve compiled a comprehensive list), are retiring at the end of 2023. So, it’s best to grab it sooner rather than later.

May the force and festivities be with you this holiday season.

7. Wintertime Polar Bears — 40571

These LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears offer up cute-looking figures in a small diorama set in the Arctic, and somehow a tree is there. The magic of Christmas, everyone. But, seriously, this set is kitted out with great elements such as white slopes, clear blue, and more that you can easily get your hands on.

Comprised of 312-pieces, this set’s Polar Bear duo comprises of two sitting creatures (one on a sleigh) around a Christmas tree. In addition, there’s also some movement to this set, with the Bears turning around when the base of the set is rotated, which is a nice touch. The set measures a total of eight and a half inches tall.

8. Friends Igloo Holiday Adventure — 41760

This LEGO Friends (not to be confused with the other Friends) holiday-themed playset is a must-have for any budding LEGO Friends builder in your life. Designed for ages eight and up, this 491-piece LEGO Friends set is fun to build and play with, with the included characters and accessories allowing builders to immerse themselves into this holiday adventure. The igloo measures three and a half inches tall, five and a half inches wide, and five inches in depth.

9. Duplo Santa’s Gingerbread House — 10976

Everyone should be included in the festive cheer, so why restrict the brick-based building to bigger kids and adults? Designed for ages 2+, this LEGO Duplo set promises a fun-to-build and fun-to-play experience for the little ones. The 50-piece set includes neat items, such as a small Christmas tree, gifts, and more. Three Minifigures are included, including Saint Nick himself.

