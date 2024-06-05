Where to buy the LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat: Price, pieces & elements

LEGO has finally let its Tuxedo Cat set out of the bag. Here’s what you can expect from the kit, including how much it costs, and where you can buy it.

In 2024, LEGO released introduced a duo of spectacular kits to the Ideas collection. These include the Red London Telephone Box, which is one of the best LEGO Ideas sets, and the first-ever Dungeons & Dragons set.

Here are all the highlights for this fabulous, feline-inspired Ideas set, and everything you need to know about how to purchase the LEGO Tuxedo Cat for yourself.

Where to buy the LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat

You can purchase this Ideas set at the LEGO Store, Walmart, or Best Buy. Considering this kit’s piece-to-price ratio, its asking price of $99.99 isn’t unreasonable.

LEGO

Comprising 1710 pieces, this set is sure to provide adults aged 18 and up with a smile-inducing building experience. The latter might start feeling repetitive, though. However, the completed product looks brilliant.

The LEGO-reimagined cat’s design accurately resembles the pet it is inspired by. In addition, the model is posable.

You can rotate its head and adjust the ears, paws, and tail. You also have the option of rebuilding the cat’s mouth to be opened or closed. A neat addition to this kit, you have the choice of two eye colors. The hues include yellow and blue.

LEGO

Once brought to life through bricks, the lifelike cat stands 12.5 inches tall. The LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat will make for a great display piece.

However, it will be best to keep this brick-built feline out of the reach of your real-life cats. They might just be jealous of the amount of time you spend admiring it.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.