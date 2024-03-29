Retired LEGO Ferrari F40 in stock but prepare to pay up

A must-have piece of kit for Ferrari fans, the retired LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 is still available at Amazon. There is a catch, though — it comes at a price.

Released in 2015, the LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 was — and still is — a spectacular piece of kit. The brick-built version of the Prancing Horse brand’s iconic 1980s supercar is a must-have for Ferrari fans.

However, following a lifespan of 27 months, this LEGO Creator set was retired in 2017. Fortunately, although officially discontinued, just like an array of retired LEGO sets that are still available, there are a few box-fresh examples of this kit in stock at Amazon. There is a catch, however. Like the former sets, this model comes at a premium.

By how much has the price of the retired LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 increased?

LEGO

Following a lifespan of 27 months, the LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 was discontinued at the end of 2017. Over the nearly seven years it’s been retired, the original asking price of $99.99 has increased significantly. The set now comes at a premium of around a whopping 300%.

However, if you are a true-blue Ferrari enthusiast, you might just want to dive into your savings account and grab it now, especially considering that you don’t know for just how long there will still be unopened examples available.

Designed for Ferrari fans aged 14 and up, each of this kit’s 1158 pieces clicks together to create an accurate replica of the F40. With its bricks finished in vibrant red, it looks stunning. The LEGO-reimagined F40 is an eye-catching centerpiece. The completed model measures three inches tall, five inches wide, and 10 inches long.

However, it will look especially great in your collection of other LEGO classic cars, such as the LEGO Icons Porsche 911.

LEGO

In addition, although not as intricate as, say, the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3, the set still features an array of elements reminiscent of the original F40. These include the classic pop-up headlights, a vented rear hatch, which lifts up to reveal the LEGO-reimagined V8 engine, and the iconic rear spoiler. The wheels also remain faithful to those fitted to the real-life F40.

The value of the LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 may have increased, yet it remains a marvelous piece of kit, inspired by what’s arguably Maranello’s most iconic supercar. So, if you have spare change lying around, it’s best to grab it now while there is still stock.

