New LEGO DREAMZzz sets released: Space Car, Sandman’s Tower & more

LEGO has released a host of new LEGO DREAMZzz sets. Here is what you can expect and how much each kit will cost.

Following ordinary high-school kids who stumble upon a dream world, the LEGO DREAMZzz streaming series gained immense success since its premiere in 2023. Of course, with the latter, LEGO introduced a brand-new theme, along with a host of box-fresh sets, inspired by the series.

Now, LEGO has revealed several new LEGO DREAMZzz sets to “inspire children to bring their wildest dreams to life and reveal the true power of their creative imagination while dreaming”.

Cerim Manovi, Creative Director for LEGO DREAMZzz said:

“We are beyond excited to be able to unveil the additional LEGO DREAMZzz products as we continue to celebrate the wondrous world of dreaming and explore what happens when dreams become real.

“With the release of the new products, we hope that kids all over the world push their imaginations to new and exciting heights.”

So, what can you expect from the newly released sets? For starters, there are five new models.

What’s more, each kit offers two building options to provide young LEGO builders with immersive building and fun-filled playing experiences. Here are the highlights of each new set and how much each costs.

1. LEGO DREAMZzz Mateo’s Off-Road Car — 71471

LEGO

A Grimspawn has stolen the magical hourglass and Mateo and Z-Blob need your help to retrieve it. Why not do it with the former’s cool off-road buggy or quadcopter?

This kit offers LEGO DREAMZzz fans aged seven and up the choice of building one of these two vehicles. That’s cool. But which one will you build first?

Both models offer fun-filled playing experiences. The buggy features turning wheels, while the quadcopter is equipped with overpowered rear engines.

The set comprises 94 pieces. A minifigure of Mateo is included, as is a figure of his gooey sidekick, Z-Blob.

This set is priced at $9.99.

2. LEGO DREAMZzz Izzie’s Narwhal Hot-Air Balloon — 71472

LEGO

With this kit, kids aged seven and up can help hero figure Izzie rescue Bunchu the bunny from a nightmare villain by means of a whale figure fantasy. Why wouldn’t you? Nobody likes nightmares. So, will you accept the mission?

Comprising of 156 bricks, kids can transform the narwhal figure into a hot-air balloon or a chariot-like boat (pulled by the narwhal, of course). How cool is that?

The narwhal features an opening mouth, where you can stow away small objects. It also has a horn on its head.

Of course, you will need the characters to relive the mission. Minifgures of Izzie, replete with a sword accessory, and figures or Bunchu and a Grimspawn are included.

This LEGO DREAMZzz kit is priced at $15.99.

3. LEGO DREAMZzz Mr. Oz’s Space Car — 71475

LEGO

It’s time to rescue Jayden from the grips of a Grimspawn. Well, why not do it with Mr. Oz’s Space Car?

Of course, this 350-piece, two-in-one kit features another vehicle. The latter comes in the shape of a space shuttle, replete with two shooting cannons. There is also a mini shuttle to accompany the ship.

But back to the space car. This model is also equipped with a couple of neat features. These include a retractable grabber arm, a moving satellite, and a mini rover.

Featuring minifigures of Mr. Oz and Jayden, this set allows kids aged eight and up to recreate their favorite moments from the series. In addition, Albert and Grimspawn figures, the latter replete with posable tentacles, are also included.

This set is priced at $29.99.

4. LEGO DREAMZzz Zoey and Zian the Cat-Owl — 71476

LEGO

This set allows LEGO DREAMZzz fans aged nine and up to enter the dream world (through their imagination, of course) to save Zian from the Night Hunter. What’s more, you have the option of building Zian as a cat-owl or a cat-peacock.

The 427-piece kit features minifigures of Zoey, Cooper, and the villainous Night Hunter. The latter’s minions, Sneak and Snivel, are also included. There are also several accessories, such as a shooting bow and a cape. A flying motorcycle is also present.

This set is priced at $49.99.

5. LEGO DREAMZzz The Sandman’s Tower — 71477

LEGO

Relive the action of defending the Sandman’s Tower from the Never Witch and her minion, Sneak, with this LEGO DREAMZzz set. What’s more, when you have defeated the Never Witch, you can transform the Sandman’s magical home into a fortress.

The tower and fortress both feature several neat elements. The former is equipped with a spinning top, while the latter features an hourglass cannon. There are also cool accessories, such as a weapons rack, a potion station, and a magical book.

Featuring five Minifigures, this 723-piece set is sure to provide an action-packed playing experience. Minifigures of Izzie, Mateo, Logan, the Sandman, and the Never Witch are included. A figure of Sneak is also present.

The LEGO-reimagined version of the Sandman’s Tower stands 18.5 inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches deep. So, when the playing is over, it will make for a great display piece.

The LEGO DREAMZzz The Sandman’s Tower is priced at $89.99.

Each of these LEGO DREAMZzz kits is sure to provide kids with an immersive building and thrilling playing experience as they recreate their favorite scenes from the series. With each kit offering the choice of two builds, it will keep the kids preoccupied for hours on end. What’s more, each of these sets will make for a great gift.

