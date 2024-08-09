LEGO X Dungeons & Dragons minifigure collection: Where to buy, release date

LEGO and Dungeons & Dragons have announced a new line of Minifigures that includes some iconic characters from the iconic TTRPG’s history.

The new collection of 12 Minifigures, which was announced during San Diego Comic-Con following a leak, is the latest crossover between these two iconic brands. It follows the massive LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale Set, a 3,745-piece set that was released in April 2024.

That collection came with four minifigs to represent a classic D&D adventuring party: an Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard, and Dwarf Cleric.

If you’re looking to add these new Minifigures to your collection, here’s what to know about the latest D&D X LEGO crossover.

The LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Minifigures will begin shipping on September 1, 2024.

What’s included in the LEGO X Dungeons & Dragons Minifigure collection

The D&D Minifigures will be sold in mystery boxes that include one of the 12 options. They are as follows:

Tiefling Sorcerer

Elf Bard

Halfling Druid

Dwarf Barbarian

Dragonborn Paladin

Aarakocra Ranger

Gith Warlock

Mind Flayer

The Lady of Pain

Strahd von Zarovich

Tasha the Witch Queen

Szass Tam

In addition to classic race and class combos like the Tiefling Sorcerer and Dwarf Barbarian, the collection also includes some classic characters from D&D lore. These include the vampire lord Strahd von Zarovich and the powerful lich Szass Tam, the latter of whom fans may recognize from the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Each Minifigure also comes with at least one accessory, such as the Mind Flayer’s intellect devourer and the Gith Warlock’s dagger and staff.

Where to buy LEGO D&D Minifigures

The LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Minifigure collection is currently only available to preorder through the official LEGO website.

These will likely become available at other retailers following the line’s September release, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Each mystery box costs $4.99 and, due to the nature of the product, there’s no way to choose which specific one you’ll get or avoid purchasing duplicates. Fans will just have to hope that the dice roll in their favor if they want to collect them all.

That’s everything we know about the LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Minifigure collection! For more on the world’s oldest roleplaying game, check out our guide on the revised Core Rulebooks and our hands-on preview of D&D Beyond’s upcoming Map tools.