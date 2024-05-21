LEGO Wicked sets announced for 2024: What we know so far

LEGO has announced a quartet of sets inspired by the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation. Here’s what we know so far, including when each kit will be released.

Billed as a cinematic event, the popular musical phenomenon Wicked is coming to the silver screen, with the first installment of the two-part series scheduled for November 27, 2024, and the second in Fall 2025.

Celebrating the upcoming release of the first part, LEGO has announced the introduction of four new sets inspired by Wicked.

LEGO

When will the LEGO Wicked sets be released?

Each of the initial four Wicked LEGO sets is penned in to be launched on October 1, 2024, with a fair bet being that several more will join this new theme with the release of the second film.

Article continues after ad

However, LEGO has yet to announce further details about each kit. What LEGO has revealed, though, is that the new sets will feature mini-dolls. While not confirmed, it’s a good bet that these will be of characters such as Elphaba and Glinda, especially given their importance to the Wicked story.

Article continues after ad

In addition, LEGO says these upcoming sets will allow fans to delve deeper into some of the most iconic scenes of Oz and explore the core characters, themes, and songs from the first film.

“The story of Wicked creates such an incredible experience for families, so being part of the team creating LEGO sets inspired by the upcoming movie and bringing that universe to life is hugely exciting,” said Raquel Ojeda Gregorio, LEGO Wicked Design Lead at the LEGO Group.

Article continues after ad

“Wicked has some of the most magical locations and characters and recreating that with LEGO bricks is a match made in Oz. I can’t wait for fans to see these colorful sets and hope they will enjoy unlocking their imagination, creating, and telling their own Wicked-inspired stories.”

This isn’t the only new theme LEGO has released this year, however. In April 2024, LEGO revealed a quartet of kits inspired by the new Despicable Me movie.