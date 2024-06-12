LEGO Transformers Bumblebee: Everything we know

Scheduled to be launched in 2024, here’s everything we know about the LEGO Transformers Bumblebee.

On August 1, 2022, LEGO, in collaboration with Hasbro, released the first-ever Transformers-inspired set. Appropriately, this model came in the shape of the Autobots’ heroic leader Optimus Prime. Featuring an accurate design and, most notably, the ability to transform from a truck to a robot.

Since the introduction of this Icons set, fans of the Transformers franchise have had to make do with only this model. It’s the only Transformers-based kit in LEGO’s catalog.

However, that is all about to change. Thanks to Reddit user Clay_bricks, LEGO could be planning a new Transformers kit in 2024.

Inspired by the popular Autobot Bumblebee, here is everything we know about this rumored upcoming Icons set.

When will the LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee be released?

According to Clay_Bricks, the brick-built Bumblee will be launched on July 1, 2024. The expected asking price of this set is alleged to be $89.99, which makes it $90 less expensive than the Optimus Prime model, but Bumblebee features fewer parts.

The Bumblebee model is rumored to be made up of 950 bricks (558 fewer than the LEGO Optimus Prime). Although LEGO has yet to release any official details about this set, the leaked image on the Reddit channel does give a glimpse of what the completed build (in robot mode, at least) will look like.

Just like the Optimus Prime kit, Bumblebee can “transform” between car and robot configurations. In the latter format, you can affix a LEGO laser gun to the model’s hands.

However, those with a keen eye will notice which car the LEGO-reimagined Bumblebee is based on. The car in question is the classic Volkswagen Beetle, which, of course, is finished in Bumblebee’s signature yellow hue.

LEGO The LEGO Optimus Prime was the first Transformers set created by LEGO.

Although LEGO fans might ponder why LEGO didn’t opt for the Chevrolet Camaro, the Beetle-based Bumblebee is a neat choice, especially considering that LEGO discontinued its Creator Expert Beetle set in 2020.

As such, if you want a brick-built Beetle, the “transforming” model will be the only version you can buy. However, a fair bet will be that the Beetle in this Transformers kit won’t be as detailed as the latter, 1167-piece set.