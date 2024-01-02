LEGO offers free Icons set in new year’s sale

LEGO is offering a free LEGO Icons set with purchases from its new year’s sale and it’s a kit you don’t want to miss out on.

With its new year’s sale, LEGO is offering massive discounts on myriad kits. But that is not all. With purchases of $190 or more, LEGO will throw in a free Icons set (while stocks last, of course) — the LEGO Icons Retro Food Truck, which is normally priced at $24.95.

Designed for LEGO builders aged 18 and up, the LEGO-reimagined retro food truck comprises 310 bricks. The LEGO replica measures two-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and five inches in length.

Free LEGO retro fast food truck with orders over $190 in limited deal

The brick-built, fast-food truck is filled to the brim (or roof, for that matter) with an array of authentic details reminiscent of an original, mid-century model. The cabin features an area to prepare food (there’s also a cooktop, of course) and a soda machine for thirsty customers.

Speaking of customers, a minifigure of the latter is included with the set. A minifigure of a vendor is also present (surely someone has to make and serve the food and drinks?).

What’s more, the LEGO Icons replica sports a host of features and functions. These include an opening awning and a condiment tray that can be folded down. In addition, the roof can be removed to reveal the interior of the truck.

What’s more, this set features a host of cool accessories. The latter includes a hot dog, fries, a ketchup bottle, and a mustard bottle. There is also a menu board.

Surely giving this kit to someone for their birthday won’t count as re-gifting? Not that the receiver will mind. This kit is sure to provide a fun-filled building experience. In addition, it will look great next to other car-inspired LEGO sets, such as those from LEGO’s Speed Champions collection.

