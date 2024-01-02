LEGO Monkie Kid’s Galactic Explorer gets galaxy-sized discount

LEGO has reduced the price of the LEGO Monkie Kid’s Galactic Explorer by 30% in its current new year’s sale.

LEGO’s Monkie Kid-inspired collection is extremely popular among LEGO builders. LEGO has now cut the price of the LEGO Monkie Kid’s Galactic Explorer by 30%. So, if you are looking for a LEGO gift for the young LEGO fan in your life, why not grab this set now?

This kit is sure to keep the young LEGO builder in your life preoccupied for days on end. Comprising 1356 bricks, the LEGO-reimagined version of Monkie Kid’s Galactic Explorer promises an immersive building experience.

LEGO Monkie Kid’s Galactic Explorer price plummets to Earth

LEGO

However, featuring oodles of action-packed elements, this Monkie Kid-inspired LEGO kit promises Monkie Kid fans aged nine and up an action-packed playing experience. Indeed, the brick-built spaceship is brimming with unique details.

The LEGO replica of Monkie Kid’s Galactic Explorer is equipped with a minifigure cockpit and a cabin with space for four crew members. There is also a storage compartment inside where you can stow away the green Fire Ring, jetpack, and moon rover. The spaceship is further fitted with a duo of spring-loaded shooters, so you can create your own battle scenes.

The spaceship measures three-and-a-half inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 16.5 inches from the nose to the tail. Thanks to the latter (and the spaceship’s vibrant exterior finishes), it will look great when displayed, whether it is on a shelf in your bedroom or play area.

LEGO

You can even suspend it from the roof via some fishing line. You will have to buy the latter separately, though.

Of course, you will have to launch the spaceship to get it airborne. Not to worry, a launchpad is included with the set. The latter includes a control area, antenna, fuel tank, and storage space for a quartet of helmets, among many other items. There are also tools.

The kit includes six minifigures. There are Monkie Kid, Mei, Sandy, and Mr. Tang, all dressed in their space outfits, and Shadow Monkeys Rumble and Savage. A Robot Mo figure is also present.

LEGO has cut this kit’s price by $39 to $90.99.

