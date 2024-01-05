LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 gets massive discount at Walmart 

Walmart hasn’t stopped offering great deals on LEGO. The LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 has now been handed a massive discount at Walmart. Here’s what you can expect.

The original Land Rover Defender is an icon. It’s no wonder LEGO has introduced a replica model to its LEGO Icons range. In addition, it made our list of the best LEGO Icons sets for adult classic-car fans.

Unfortunately, the real-life classic Defender is no longer available. Yes, to the disapproval of purists, it’s been discontinued in favor of a more contemporary model. Fortunately, it is still available in brick format.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO

What’s more, Walmart has cut the price of this LEGO-reimagined Defender by $39.95 to $200. So, if you ever wanted to get behind the thin-rimmed tiller of the original, why not do it with the LEGO Icons model? Getting in will be a tight fit for a human, though.

But no matter. The LEGO replica of the classic Landy will, like the 4×4 it takes inspiration from, keep you smiling from ear to ear. It promises an immersive building experience and, yes, you can even recreate some off-roading moments during the playing experience.

Article continues after ad

However, sporting myriad authentic design details, this kit is sure to make for a great display piece, whether it’s in your home or office, or parked on a shelf in your garage. It really does look cool, especially with its Sand Green body hue, matching wheels, and white contrast roof.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

LEGO

There are also an array of accessories. So you can turn the stock-standard 1984 model into an even more off-road-ready Landy. These include an engine snorkel, a roof rack, traction plates, and a roll cage. Even a fire extinguisher is present, as are jerry cans and a toolbox.

Article continues after ad

There is more to this kit than what the eyes perceive, though. This LEGO Icons model features functional steering and working suspension.

The doors can also be opened to reveal the period-correct, brick-built cabin while popping the hood showcases the engine. Two of the latter, diesel and petrol, are included. The LEGO Icons Defender can also be configured to right- or left-hand drive.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

This set is a must-have for any classic car fans. It will make for a great gift for the Landy lover in your life. Of course, you can always treat yourself to this rewarding building experience.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.