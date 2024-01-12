LEGO Icons Kingfisher Bird to take flight in 2024

LEGO has revealed a box-fresh LEGO Icons set that will soon take flight. Here is everything you need to know about the LEGO Icons Kingfisher Bird set, when it is coming, and how much it will cost.

According to the Internet, the Kingfisher represents good things to come. Well, there is undoubtedly a good thing coming to the LEGO Icons collection. LEGO has announced it will introduce a brick-built Kingfisher bird in the next month.

Article continues after ad

This LEGO Icons kit is sure to provide bird lovers and LEGO builders aged 18 and up with a rewarding building experience. Comprising 834 pieces, you will need some patience when building this LEGO Icons kit, though. Fortunately, the Kingfisher also symbolizes patience.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

The brick-built bird features an array of authentic elements reminiscent of a real-life Kingfisher. The LEGO-reimagined Kingfisher features bricks finished in several shades of blue, orange, black, and white.

The otherwise black display stand features vibrant blue bricks to resemble water. There are also buildable reeds. What’s more, the stand also has transparent pieces to recreate the effect of a Kingfisher emerging from the water after it has caught a fish.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Icons Kingfisher Bird stands eight inches beak to tail, 12 inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches deep. Thanks to its vibrant color scheme, posable head and claws, and size, the completed build is sure to make for a spectacular display piece, whether it is in your home or office.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

This set will be a great addition to any LEGO collector’s collection. Not only will it make for an eye-catching centerpiece, but it is sure to bring a touch of nature into your living space, much like the recently released LEGO Art Macaw Parrots set.

Article continues after ad

Of course, as this Kingfisher comprises bricks, you don’t need to feed it. So it can live on your shelf (or wherever you decide to display it) for years to come.

LEGO Icons Kingfisher Bird

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.