LEGO Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament set gets magical 26% discount

Amazon has discounted the LEGO Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament: The Black Lake set by more than 20%. Here is what you can expect.

So you have proved yourself against the Hungarian Horntail in the nail-biting dragon challenge of the Triwizard Tournament, retrieved the golden egg, and solved the clue of what lies ahead in the second task. Now, it is time to dive into the Black Lake and retrieve from the Merpeople’s village a person dear to you.

This LEGO Harry Potter set allows you to recreate another suspenseful scene from the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Another, you ask? Well, before it was discontinued, along with the host of other LEGO Harry Potter kits retired in 2023, LEGO offered a brick-built Hungarian Horntail model.

So, if you have the LEGO-reimagined Hungarian Horntail, this set is a must-have if you have ever fancied yourself vying for eternal glory in the Triwizard Tournament. What’s more, Amazon has discounted the price of this LEGO Harry Potter set by 26%.

Harry Potter Triwazard Tournament set gets 26% discount

LEGO

Completed the second challenge? Well, now it’s up to you to locate a maze and, with some imagination, recreate the final task.

But, back to this Triwizard Tournament-inspired kit. Designed for Harry Potter fans aged eight and up, the LEGO Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament: The Black Lake set comprises 349 pieces. Although it’s not that many bricks, this kit is sure to provide the young ones with a fun-filled building and thrilling playing experience.

LEGO

The set features two tiers, the underwater scene and the pier. The former features an arch ruin and a duo of caves. There are also flexible LEGO elements with which you can recreate the effect of Ron and Hermione being suspended below the surface of the Black Lake.

All you have to do now is dive in and save them. A neat addition, the pier features a diving function for your champions. But who will you choose to save the minifigures of Ron and Hermione? Well, you can pick between Harry and Viktor Krum. Elements such as flippers and the latter character’s shark head are included.

There’s also a Minifigure of a Merperson, replete with a trident. What’s more, this set also included a Grindylow figure, which was specifically created for it.

LEGO

