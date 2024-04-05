Every LEGO Harry Potter set retiring in 2024: Hogsmeade & more

Here is every LEGO Harry Potter set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

Recently, LEGO released a range of new LEGO Harry Potter sets, ranging from the must-have LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat to a box-fresh LEGO version of the Weasleys’ flying Ford Anglia. However, to paraphrase the age-old adage — “In with the new, out with the old.” Indeed, with the introduction of new kits comes the retirement of older models.

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Harry Potter set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

When will LEGO retire these LEGO Harry Potter sets?

The retiring LEGO Harry Potter sets are scheduled to be discontinued on July 31, 2024. So, while they are still officially available, it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later.

1. LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Visit — 76388

With this set, Potterheads from as young as eight years old can immerse themselves into the experience of visiting Hogsmeade Village. Before visiting, they’ll first have to build the LEGO recreation, though. However, comprising 851 pieces, the building experience will be equally immersive.

In addition, when each brick has been clicked together, the completed build will make for a great display piece among not only your other LEGO Harry Potter sets for kids, but also those designed for adult Potterheads. The model measures eight-and-a-half inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep.

However, you don’t have to only display it. Shipping with seven minifigures, you can create your own magical scenes during your visit to Hogsmeade Village. Minifigures include Harry Potter, an exclusive golden minifigure of Ron Weasley, Professor McGonagall, Madam Rosmerta, and Mr. and Mrs. Flume. A range of accessories are also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Visit

You can grab this retiring LEGO Harry Potter kit from LEGO, Amazon, and Best Buy. The set is priced at $89.99.

2. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower — 75969

A LEGO brick-built version of one of the iconic segments of Hogwarts Castle, this kit is a must-have for Harry Potter fans aged nine and up who want to zoom into the rooms of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

With this set, young Potterheads can explore an array of rooms and relive movie scenes with each of the eight minifigures included with this kit. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Draco Malfoy, Horace Slughorn, and Lavender Brown are all present. There’s also a LEGO figure of Hedwig and a range of accessories.

The rooms include the Potion master’s classroom, the Ravenclaw dormitory, and, of course, the Astronomy class. You can also visit the greenhouse, where you can try your hand at pulling a mandrake from its pot. The completed model stands 15 inches tall, 11 inches wide, and six inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower

You can purchase the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower at LEGO. The set is priced at $99.99.

These LEGO kits are, however, not the only sets scheduled for retirement in 2024. In this year, LEGO will retire an array of LEGO Ideas sets, LEGO Speed Champions models, and many more. So, while they are still available, it’s best to grab them now.

