LEGO Harry Potter gets more magical deals for recent & retiring sets at Walmart 

It’s the new year and Walmart is offering brand-new deals on LEGO. Here’s the LEGO Harry Potter kits on discount at Walmart

With a new year comes new deals, and Walmart is offering magical discounts on LEGO Harry Potter sets. Each of the following kits is sure to provide Harry Potter fans with an immersive building and fun-filled playing experience.

In addition, they will also make for great gifts. Yup, there are always gifts to give, and, with the new year, there are upcoming birthdays. So why not spoil the Potterhead in your life (or yourself) with one of these discounted sets?

1. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office — 76402

LEGO

Ever wanted to visit Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore’s office? Well, you have been summoned. But have you remembered the password? “Lemon drop”.

Once constructed, you will notice all of the magical elements contained inside the rooms of the LEGO brick-built version of Dumbledore’s office. There are Baby Fawkes, the Pensieve, the Sorting Hat, the Sword of Gryffindor, and Harry’s Invisibility Cloak.

However, that is not all. To recreate iconic moments from the Wizarding World, the kit includes six minifigures representing iconic characters. These are Dumbledore (it is his office, after all), Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Filch, and Madam Pince.

Comprising 654 bricks, this multi-level LEGO Harry Potter model is designed for Potterheads aged eight and up. The building stands 15.5 inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep.

Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $16 to $63.99.

2. LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk — 76416

LEGO

Ever fancied yourself becoming the next Quidditch champion? Well, this LEGO Harry Potter set will allow you to do just that.

But which Hogwarts House will you represent? Well, characters of all four Houses are included with this kit. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw are represented by popular wizards and witches from the Wizarding World. There are Harry, Draco Malfoy, Cedric Diggory, and Cho Chan.

However, this set allows you to truly immerse yourself into a game of Quidditch by customizing the quartet of minifigures to create your own players. The kit includes 10 extra heads and the same number of additional hairstyles. There are also accessories, such as brooms, bats, and a house cup.

What’s more, with this kit, you don’t only need to use your imagination to recreate Quidditch games. You can play. Three games are on offer: You can shoot the Quaffle through the goal hoops, launch Bludgers at the beater, and catch the elusive Golden Snitch.

Comprising 599 pieces, the LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch trunk is designed for Potterheads aged nine and up. The brick-built trunk measures seven inches tall, seven inches wide, and four inches deep.

Thanks to its size, the kit is portable. Yup, it is perfect to take with you to a family gathering (when you want to get away from the grownups) or a friend’s house, where you can enjoy the immersive playing experience with fellow Potterheads.

In addition, it’s worth noting that this LEGO Harry Potter was scheduled to, along with other LEGO Harry Potter sets retired in 2023, be discontinued at the end of last year. Fortunately, this kit is available at Walmart.

However, that’s not all. Walmart is offering the LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk at a discount. Indeed, Walmart has dropped this kit’s price by $13.60 to $54.39. So, if you don’t want to miss out on grabbing this set, it’s best to do so now. It is on discount, no less.

3. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Room of Requirement — 76413

LEGO

Desperately desire a fun-filled LEGO set to keep you busy for hours on end? It might just be hidden in the Room of Requirement. Can’t find it? Well, why not build your own?

Comprising 587 bricks, this LEGO Harry Potter set is sure to provide Potterheads aged eight and up with a fun-filled building and playing experience. The kit includes several unique elements, which can be found in the Come and Go Room.

In addition, it features a buildable Fiendfyre figure, which can be rebuilt into a fire serpent. That’s cool (or warm, seeing it’s a fire serpent).

There are also five Minifigures, so you can create iconic scenes from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2. These include Harry, Hermione, Draco Malfoy, Blaise Zabini, and The Grey Lady. A figure of a Cornish Pixie is also present.

The LEGO-reimagined Room of Requirement measures 15 inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep.

Walmart has cut this kit’s price by $10 to $39.99.

4. LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum — 76414

LEGO

This set is a must-have for Harry Potter fans aged 14 and up. Comprising 754 pieces, it promises an immersive building experience. In addition, when the Patronus has been cast (in brick-built format, that is), it will make for a spectacular display piece.

The LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum features a duo of models to choose from. You can build Harry’s stag Patronus or Professor Lupin’s wolf patronus. The former stands 11.5 inches tall, four inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches long.

In addition, the set comes with minifigures of Harry and Remus Lupin. Walmart has reduced the LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum set’s price by $7 to $62.99.

