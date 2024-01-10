LEGO Braille Bricks becomes available in new languages

A significant milestone in the development of more inclusive learning through play experiences, LEGO has introduced three new languages to its LEGO Braille Bricks products.

In commemoration of World Braille Day and in response to worldwide demand, the LEGO Group has introduced a trio of new languages to its LEGO Braille Bricks — Play with Braille product line-up.

These bricks were designed to offer LEGO builders aged six and up an inclusive building experience. After all, LEGO should be enjoyed by all.

Designed for young LEGO builders with vision impairment and those curious about learning more about Braille, these bricks have had a positive impact, which has been highlighted by parents, grandparents, children, educators, and carers.

The LEGO Braille Bricks comprise 287 pieces, finished in five colors. The latter includes white, yellow, green, red, and blue. What’s more, each of these bricks is compatible with other LEGO products. In addition, the studs of each brick are arranged to correspond to the numbers and letters of the braille system. The set also includes a duo of baseplates.

LEGO

To enhance the play experience and support pre-braille skill development, a series of supporting play starters are available on LEGO’s website. These will teach players how to orient, attach, and stack the bricks through well-loved games such as Rock, Paper, Scissors, which all members of the family can take part in.

So, what’s new from the Play Starter Activities of the LEGO Braille Bricks? Well, LEGO has now made the bricks available in new languages. These include English, Spanish, German, Italian, and French.

LEGO

Martine Abel-Williamson, President of the World Blind Union said:

“For blind and partially sighted children, and adults for that matter, it makes all the difference if they can share their journey of learning braille with the people they love the most.

“For the blind community, braille is not just literacy, it’s our entry to independence and inclusion into this world.”

They also added:

“To have LEGO Braille Bricks made available for the wider public is a massive step forward to ensuring more children will want to learn braille in the first place.

“And because it’s based on a product that so many families already know and love, this is really an invitation for all family members to have fun building tactile skills and getting familiar with braille using the same tool.”

LEGO

Rasmus Løgstrup, LEGO Group Lead Designer on LEGO Braille Bricks commented:

“Play has the power to change lives; when children play, they learn vital life-long skills, so we were thrilled by the reception that LEGO Braille Bricks received in educational settings.

“We’ve been inundated with thousands of requests to make them more widely available, so we just knew we had to make it happen, and with the new additional languages we can help reach even more families.”

The LEGO Braille Bricks — Play with Braille set is priced at $89.99.

LEGO

