How to play new Labs mode on Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.5

A new game mode, Labs, has been added to Legends of Runeterra on Patch 1.5. The experimental mode will give players a chance to innovate with quirky decks, and be rewarded for it. If you want to jump in and play, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Labs is coming to Legends of Runeterra as a new game mode ⁠— the second to be released after the game’s full launch.

While some players have been getting used to the new Gauntlet format with its unique deckbuilding rules, Labs throws all those rules ⁠— and more ⁠— out the window. It’s unlike anything else you can play in Legends of Runeterra.

If quirky decks, seemingly insane rules, and chaotic gameplay seems appealing to you, then you’ll love Labs. Here’s how you can get started with it once Labs launches on Patch 1.5.

🛠️Labs are tomorrow! 🛠️



How to play Labs in Legends of Runeterra

Labs is most similar to Tavern Brawl in Legends of Runeterra. It’s not meant to be a competitive gamemode like Gauntlet, but rather strictly for fun. The way cards are drafted also differs.

Navigating to the game mode is simple. It will appear under the “Play” button on your Legends of Runeterra home screen. You’ll then be able to choose it from the sidebar of options.

However, with every Lab working out differently, the style of game you’ll play won’t be the same. Some modes you’ll draft or curate decks beforehand. Others will make the decks for you, or evolve rapidly as the game itself progresses. After all, Riot did say there’d be “a little chaos.”

Different Labs in Legends of Runeterra

Riot will be implementing new Labs semi-regularly for Legends of Runeterra. The first one, A.R.A.M., will be launching on Patch 1.5. The name pays homage to the popular League of Legends game mode ARAM.

Players can expect “unexpected champion matchups and unpredictable outcomes” with the first Lab. You’ll pick a random champion at the start of the game, and they’ll be added to your hand. From there though, your deck will be randomly generated.

Beyond that, nothing is known. “Some Labs will experiment with small changes to the classic LoR formula, while others will offer new game modes, or even more extreme takes on cardplay in the world of Runeterra,” the devs added in the Patch 1.5 notes.

Labs will launch with the arrival of Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.5. The update is expected to drop on July 8.