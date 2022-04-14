Evil Geniuses fire Legends of Runeterra player after sexual misconduct investigation

Evil Geniuses have released Legends of Runeterra pro Sean ‘swim’ Huguenard on April 14, after concluding an investigation into sexual and emotional abuse allegations against the player.

The company fired swim days after fellow LoR player & streamer known as ‘Amwe’ published a 43-page account detailing her experiences with him. Shortly after, more women shared their stories as allegations circulated online.

After an internal review of the situation, EG announced it would drop the player-streamer after representing the club for over three years.

“Evil Geniuses is aware of allegations made against swim that go against our brand standards of behavior and values,” the org said. “We take these allegations extremely seriously as we hold all members of Evil Geniuses to the highest standard of integrity and professionalism.”

Former Evil Geniuses LoR pro swim fired

Days before being released, swim appeared in a brief Twitch stream and expressed his feelings toward an as-of-yet-revealed situation.

He would later delete the VOD and publish an apology on April 10, likely addressing the allegations that would later become public.

“I’m not perfect and I know I haven’t always been the best friend to the people close to me,” he said. “I haven’t been as good of a boyfriend as I wish I could have been, but I have never done anything abusive in any of my relationships.

“I’m so sorry to everyone involved for not being able to be a better friend… I don’t plan on talking about it again unless I have to, but I really needed to be completely transparent and not just act like nothing was wrong when it was.”

After news of swim’s dismissal, Amwe called the decision the “closest I’ve ever felt to justice” in stepping forward with her account.

“This feeling is the closest I’ve ever felt to justice,” she said. “My body is shaking right now. Thank you.”

Swim has yet to comment on the decision and will no longer represent EG in any capacity.