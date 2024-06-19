Zelda fans are already trying to fit Echoes of Wisdom into the infamous timeline

The Legend of Zelda fans are already analyzing Echoes of Wisdom’s reveal trailer for hints regarding where the game falls on the famously convoluted Zelda timeline.

Echoes of Wisdom was only just announced during the Nintendo Direct on June 18 but fans aren’t letting that stop them from trying to uncover its mysteries.

Already, some are sharing their deep dives into the trailer, its locations, and character designs to try and figure out how the Zelda-led adventure fits into the complicated and branching Zelda timeline.

As several Reddit users have pointed out, the new game appears to use the map from the SNES’ A Link to the Past and its Nintendo 3DS sequel A Link Between Worlds.

Another Reddit user speculated that Echoes of Wisdom will expand on those games’ maps “with the addition of a new volcano northwest of Hyrule Castle and more areas to the west as well.”

They also suggest that the game “could be a sequel to both A Link to the Past and Between Worlds or even Link’s Awakening if it’s the same Link.”

That led a commenter to share their theories, proposing three possibilities. First is that Echoes of Wisdom marks “the origin to the Downfall Timeline” and takes place before A Link to the Past. Second is that it’s set between Link’s Awakening and A Link Between Worlds. Third is that it takes place after ALBW and Tri Force Heroes.

The user also theorized that these are new versions of Link and Zelda, pointing to the character designs. “The Links from ALTTP and ALBW both have yellow brims on their hats, this one has a green brim.”

If that’s the case, it would place Echoes of Wisdom somewhere on the Fallen Hero timeline in which Ganon defeated Link at the end of Ocarina of Time.

The Zelda timeline is known for being incredibly complicated, with the games spanning thousands of years of Hyrulian history across dozens of games, including some direct sequels, prequels, and a few canon spinoffs.

It was originally conceived as a confidential internal design document but was made public with the release of 2011’s Hyrule Historia.

We’re sure to learn more as we approach Echoes of Wisdom’s September 26, 2024 release date, but considering what we already know about the Zelda timeline, there’s a good chance the game will spark as many questions as it answers.